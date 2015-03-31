Prospect fits for NFL teams that could use developmental QB

Starter:Drew Brees

Best prospect fit:Marcus Mariota

The skinny: I keep hearing talk that the Saints could blow us all away with a monster trade to land a quarterback in this year's draft. There were even rumors that they could trade Drew Brees to stun us once again after dealing Jimmy Graham earlier this offseason, but Sean Payton knocked down the Brees trade scuttlebutt. That said, if Mariota falls to No. 13 -- the first of the Saints' two picks in the first round -- would Payton be tempted to take him? It's not likely that Mariota slides that far, but it's not completely out of the realm of possibility. Seeing Mariota be groomed behind Brees, who is signed through 2016, would be fun to watch. I think Payton would have a ball coaching up the athletic former Ducks star.