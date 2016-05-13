Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2016: Players 81-100

Here's a ranking of the top 100 rookies based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 81-100.
81. DT Vincent Valentine, New England Patriots: Just because the team spent a first-rounder on Malcom Brown last year doesn't mean room can't be made in the interior for Valentine, a third-round pick of the Patriots.
82. RB C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks:Without addressing the retirement of Marshawn Lynch in free agency, the Seahawks took three rushers in the draft, but the first was Prosise (third round), whose receiving skills will play well in Seattle.
83. LB Joshua Perry, San Diego Chargers:Former OSU teammate Joey Bosa assured Bolts fans that Perry is a steal. If Bosa's right, Perry will primarily impact the club's run defense.
84. RB Paul Perkins, New York Giants:GM Jerry Reese added a productive rusher with dazzling open-field ability here, albeit a relatively small one (5-foot-10, 208 pounds).
85. LB Jordan Jenkins, New York Jets:Although Jenkins can rush the passer, he's not a one-trick linebacker. Todd Bowles will love his instincts and feel for any role.
86. TE Jerell Adams, New York Giants:The G-Men got the steal of the sixth round here in a lengthy, athletic pass-catcher whose blocking skills opened eyes at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
87. LB Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers:While Joshua Perry should boost the Chargers' defense at inside linebacker, the underrated Brown should do so on the outside and in pass coverage.
88. RB Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles: There was little doubt that the Eagles would take a running back late in the draft, and as the leading rusher in the Big 12 last year, Smallwood could bring a much-needed immediate boost.
89. DT Austin Johnson, Tennessee Titans:There isn't much of a void for Johnson to leap into on the Tennessee defensive line, but that doesn't mean he can't rotate in and make a difference in a given role.
90. TE Nick Vannett, Seattle Seahawks:The offensive innovation in Seattle will find a way to use Vannett's athleticism one way or another.
91. DL Jihad Ward, Oakland Raiders:He's a raw talent who needs development, but if he progresses quickly, he could help stabilize the Raiders' run defense.
92. OL Joe Thuney, New England Patriots:He'll fit somewhere in the interior in New England, and if you don't hear about him, he'll have had a good year.
93. DL Sheldon Day, Jacksonville Jaguars:Day's quickness creates disruption in a running game. Although he didn't really stuff the stat sheet until his senior year, don't look for him to be overwhelmed as a first-year pro. Playing time? David Caldwell isn't counting it out.
94. WR Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots:The first of two receivers New England drafted to address a relatively clear need, Mitchell is an outstanding route-runner, an asset Tom Brady will quickly appreciate.
95. DB Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans:The Titans picked up Rashad Johnson in free agency to address the safety position, but as the first pick of the third round, there is little doubt Byard will get a strong look for playing time.
96. DL Adam Gotsis, Denver Broncos:He won't be the interior pass rusher Malik Jackson was, but he's the only player Denver drafted to compete at Jackson's position, and he should at least see early down action.
97. OG Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles:The former Oregon State standout could win a starting job on the interior of the Eagles' offensive front.
98. OT John Theus, San Francisco 49ers:He won't be handed a starting job, but don't be surprised if he earns it before the end of the season.
99. WR Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins:Of all 253 picks, there isn't a more fun player to watch than the 5-foot-6 Grant, whose blazing speed and confounding open-field skills could compel the Dolphins to use him, at least, as a return man.
100. WR Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans: Sharpe will make plays and can work his way into the rotation.