Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2016: Players 81-100

Published: May 13, 2016 at 05:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Here's a ranking of the top 100 rookies based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One, continuing with players Nos. 81-100.

81. DT Vincent Valentine, New England Patriots: Just because the team spent a first-rounder on Malcom Brown last year doesn't mean room can't be made in the interior for Valentine, a third-round pick of the Patriots.

82. RB C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks:Without addressing the retirement of Marshawn Lynch in free agency, the Seahawks took three rushers in the draft, but the first was Prosise (third round), whose receiving skills will play well in Seattle.

83. LB Joshua Perry, San Diego Chargers:Former OSU teammate Joey Bosa assured Bolts fans that Perry is a steal. If Bosa's right, Perry will primarily impact the club's run defense.

84. RB Paul Perkins, New York Giants:GM Jerry Reese added a productive rusher with dazzling open-field ability here, albeit a relatively small one (5-foot-10, 208 pounds).

85. LB Jordan Jenkins, New York Jets:Although Jenkins can rush the passer, he's not a one-trick linebacker. Todd Bowles will love his instincts and feel for any role.

86. TE Jerell Adams, New York Giants:The G-Men got the steal of the sixth round here in a lengthy, athletic pass-catcher whose blocking skills opened eyes at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

87. LB Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers:While Joshua Perry should boost the Chargers' defense at inside linebacker, the underrated Brown should do so on the outside and in pass coverage.

88. RB Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles: There was little doubt that the Eagles would take a running back late in the draft, and as the leading rusher in the Big 12 last year, Smallwood could bring a much-needed immediate boost.

89. DT Austin Johnson, Tennessee Titans:There isn't much of a void for Johnson to leap into on the Tennessee defensive line, but that doesn't mean he can't rotate in and make a difference in a given role.

90. TE Nick Vannett, Seattle Seahawks:The offensive innovation in Seattle will find a way to use Vannett's athleticism one way or another.

91. DL Jihad Ward, Oakland Raiders:He's a raw talent who needs development, but if he progresses quickly, he could help stabilize the Raiders' run defense.

92. OL Joe Thuney, New England Patriots:He'll fit somewhere in the interior in New England, and if you don't hear about him, he'll have had a good year.

93. DL Sheldon Day, Jacksonville Jaguars:Day's quickness creates disruption in a running game. Although he didn't really stuff the stat sheet until his senior year, don't look for him to be overwhelmed as a first-year pro. Playing time? David Caldwell isn't counting it out.

94. WR Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots:The first of two receivers New England drafted to address a relatively clear need, Mitchell is an outstanding route-runner, an asset Tom Brady will quickly appreciate.

95. DB Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans:The Titans picked up Rashad Johnson in free agency to address the safety position, but as the first pick of the third round, there is little doubt Byard will get a strong look for playing time.

96. DL Adam Gotsis, Denver Broncos:He won't be the interior pass rusher Malik Jackson was, but he's the only player Denver drafted to compete at Jackson's position, and he should at least see early down action.

97. OG Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles:The former Oregon State standout could win a starting job on the interior of the Eagles' offensive front.

98. OT John Theus, San Francisco 49ers:He won't be handed a starting job, but don't be surprised if he earns it before the end of the season.

99. WR Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins:Of all 253 picks, there isn't a more fun player to watch than the 5-foot-6 Grant, whose blazing speed and confounding open-field skills could compel the Dolphins to use him, at least, as a return man.

100. WR Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans: Sharpe will make plays and can work his way into the rotation.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW