Projecting top 100 NFL rookies of 2016

Players selected in the 2016 NFL Draft are getting acquainted with their new clubs and hoping to make their presence felt right away as they transition to the next level. Here's a ranking of the top 100 rookies based on who will make the biggest impact in Year One.
1. QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams:The golden boy from the Golden State is more likely to start, and succeed, than any other quarterback in the draft.
2. LB Myles Jack, Jacksonville Jaguars:Gus Bradley's defense gets an every-down playmaker whose immediate value far exceeded his eventual draft slot (No. 36 overall).
3. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys:Elliott should not only start immediately, but flourish as well, and his skills as a receiver and blocker will invigorate the offense.
4. DT Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans Saints:The Saints had the second-worst run defense in the NFL last year. The need was clear, and Sean Payton has suggested Rankins can be an every-down player. His quickness as a pass rusher was evident at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.
5. S Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders:The former West Virginia star is returning from a knee injury, but when he's ready to participate fully in practice, he'll be on a fast track to a starting role and should help fill the Charles Woodson void.
6. LB Leonard Floyd, Chicago Bears:Floyd will get heat on the quarterback for a defense that desperately needs it, and his physical skills are an ideal fit for the 3-4 defense.
7. CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars:In what could be a big defensive turnaround in Jacksonville, Ramsey is a linchpin for improvement.
8. CB Vernon Hargreaves, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Hargreaves will step right into the Bucs' secondary and can handle whatever is asked, from press coverage to off-man to zone.
10. QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles:Yes, the club called Sam Bradford its starter after taking Wentz No. 2 overall, but don't expect a long wait for the takeover. The Jaguars talked about developing Blake Bortles in a backup role for his first season, and he ended up throwing 475 passes as a rookie.
11. WR Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins:Kirk Cousins is going to love Doctson's ability to beat defensive backs for contested catches downfield.
12. DE Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills:GM Doug Whaley described Lawson and two subsequent defensive draft picks, Reggie Ragland and Adolphus Washington, as starters "right off the bus."
13. LB Kamalei Correa, Baltimore Ravens:Correa was a second-round pick, but look for first-round impact under DC Dean Pees. Correa will put plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
14. DE DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers:The 49ers get an athlete here, not just a gap-plugger, who can play multiple positions in different packages and be disruptive as a pass rusher.
15. WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints:Putting Thomas together with Drew Brees can be as dynamic a pairing as any combination of veteran quarterback and drafted receiver.
16. OT Laremy Tunsil, Miami Dolphins:Wherever Tunsil ends up on the Dolphins' offensive line as a rookie -- and it isn't expected to be at left tackle before 2017 -- he'll improve the front's protection of Ryan Tannehill.
17. LB Darron Lee, New York Jets:Though Lee was projected pre-draft as an outside linebacker, coach Todd Bowles wouldn't rule out an inside linebacker role for the former Ohio State star. Bottom line, he'll bring the coverage skills the Jets covet to either position.
18. LB Reggie Ragland, Buffalo Bills:Ragland will step into the middle of the Bills' defense and get plenty of snaps as a rookie, perhaps even some on third down.
19. WR Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota Vikings:Although Stefon Diggs showed a lot of promise last year, there is plenty of room for Treadwell to make an impact for a team that used a tight end (Kyle Rudolph) as its No. 2 receiving option.
20. OT Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens:The selection here signaled an eventual end to Eugene Monroe's days as a starter at left tackle. Stanley should start at left guard until that day comes.
21. DE Noah Spence, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:The beauty of the Spence pick for the Bucs is that he doesn't have to play a ton of snaps to make a big difference, as long as he can get to the quarterback.
22. DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Cleveland Browns:Cleveland needed a lot of help in the defensive front and Ogbah -- known for his pass rushing as a collegian -- will be effective against the run, too.
23. S Vonn Bell, New Orleans Saints:Bell can play well in coverage as a safety, and not just zone coverage; he can match up. That's why he was a steal for New Orleans at No. 61 overall.
25. S/LB Su'a Cravens, Washington Redskins:Cravens breaks the stereotype that strong safeties lack coverage skills. Cravens is the new-age type of hybrid defender NFL clubs are drawn to. The Redskins are sure to lean on Cravens' ability to play in space, and blanket backs and tight ends.
26. C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts:Kelly comes in and starts right away, bringing with him three years of experience making line calls and checks in Alabama's pro-style offense.
27. WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals:With two receivers lost to free agency, the Bengals need help from Boyd from Day One, or else A.J. Green draws too much safety help.
28. OT Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans:Expect the former Michigan State star to step in immediately at right tackle and make things easier for both Marcus Mariota and fellow rookie Derrick Henry.
29. QB Paxton Lynch, Denver Broncos:Yes, he's in need of development, but he didn't land with a team that's in a great position to let him sit for too long.
30. DE Jonathan Bullard, Chicago Bears:DC Vic Fangio is going to love the motor and versatility Bullard brings to the Bears' defense.
31. WR Sterling Shepard, New York Giants:Whether Victor Cruz returns to form or not, Shepard puts a new weapon around Eli Manning, most likely from the slot.
32. S Keanu Neal, Atlanta Falcons:Some considered Neal a reach at No. 17 overall, but he was a three-year playmaker at Florida and has the football intelligence to be a commanding presence in the Atlanta secondary.
33. RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans:Even if DeMarco Murray enjoys a career rebound in 2016, Henry will see his share of carries and, at a minimum, be an effective battering ram in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
34. OL Joshua Garnett, San Francisco 49ers:He'll start from Day One and make life easier for RB Carlos Hyde on inside runs.
35. WR Will Fuller, Houston Texans:Fuller's impact should be two-fold: Along with his own production, his vertical speed should help keep safeties more honest in their coverage of Texans star WR DeAndre Hopkins.
36. DT A'Shawn Robinson, Detroit Lions:Robinson will make Detroit's run defense better from Day One, and while he's not likely to pile up the sacks, he'll shrink the pocket on pass plays enough to have third-down value.
37. CB William Jackson III, Cincinnati Bengals:There wasn't a more productive cornerback in college football last year, and Bengals veterans at the position will have every reason to look over their shoulders.
38. DL Adolphus Washington, Buffalo Bills:Quite a few interior defensive linemen were picked ahead of him, but Washington's potential as a pass rusher makes him more of a possible steal. He's expected to start immediately.
39. RB Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears:A physical back whose tough style will endear him to Bears fans, Howard has a chance to play a major role in the offense as a rookie.
40. OT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions:The most likely landing spot for Decker is right tackle, where he should be able to nail down the job in relatively short order.
41. CB KeiVarae Russell, Kansas City Chiefs:A year after drafting Marcus Peters to nail down one cornerback spot, the club doubled down in 2016 with three drafted corners, Russell first among them.
42. C Nick Martin, Houston Texans:Much like his older brother, Zack, across the state in Dallas, expect Martin to start as a rookie and immediately help stabilize the Texans up front.
43. RB Devontae Booker, Denver Broncos:Though he was a fourth-round pick, Booker was arguably the second-best running back in the draft and could rise to starter status in Denver.
44. CB Artie Burns, Pittsburgh Steelers:GM Kevin Colbert addressed a major need with his first-round pick; a starting spot should be Burns' to lose.
45. DL Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers:B.J. Raji's hiatus from football opens a fairly wide door for Clark to play right away.
46. K Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs traded up to take Aguayo in Round 2, so they expect him to make a big impact right away.
47. TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams:New QB Jared Goff will need as many weapons as possible, and Higbee will grow with him from the start.
48. DL Maliek Collins, Dallas Cowboys:He won't be on the field all the time, but DC Rod Marinelli will love Collins' ability to penetrate against single blocks and get after the quarterback from the interior.
49. DE Bronson Kaufusi, Baltimore Ravens:One of the more underrated prospects of the draft, Kaufusi can absolutely win a starting job in Baltimore.
50. WR Corey Coleman, Cleveland Browns:Coleman could prove to be a wise pick in time, but it might not all come together right away.
51. S Darian Thompson, New York Giants:There will be plenty of competition for the Giants' free safety position, but as the only safety the club selected, Thompson should be squarely in the middle of it.
52. DT Andrew Billings, Cincinnati Bengals:He fell in the draft because he's not expected to play on third down, but he'll make enough of a difference on early downs to merit listing here.
53. OL Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears:Be it at left guard or perhaps even center, expect the versatile lineman from Kansas State to win a starting job.
54. TE Hunter Henry, San Diego Chargers:The former Arkansas star was drafted No. 35 overall, but he's not replacing Antonio Gates quite yet.
55. DT Vernon Butler, Carolina Panthers:Carolina has plenty of talent at defensive tackle to stop the run, but Butler can bring more interior pass rush to the unit.
56. DE Kevin Dodd, Tennessee Titans:Don't expect him to start Week One, but the Titans wouldn't have spent the No. 33 overall pick on him without a plan for him to contribute.
57. DL Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks:The Seahawks' run defense immediately got better with this pick; Reed won't need much development and he can anchor against double teams as well as any defensive tackle in the draft.
58. CB Mackensie Alexander, Minnesota Vikings:Forget the concern that Alexander didn't make an interception in college; quarterbacks didn't like throwing his way for a reason, and he's a good bet to at least see nickelback action as a rookie.
59. DL Robert Nkemdiche, Arizona Cardinals:While he has the physical tools to rank much higher, he simply didn't play well enough on a consistent basis in college to command bigger immediate expectations.
60. S Sean Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers:The Steelers are in need of help at safety, and Davis is a good bet to be a Week One starter.
61. OL Germain Ifedi, Seattle Seahawks:Much like the Seahawks' late first-round pick of James Carpenter in 2011, Ifedi is a college tackle who will see more action early in his career by moving to guard.
62. DT Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers:Hargrave should find himself in a rotational role as a rookie, and is athletic enough to play on third down.
63. WR Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams:As with the aforementioned Higbee, Cooper will have every chance to develop preseason chemistry with Jared Goff, and his run-after-catch ability will help him earn and keep a role.
64. CB Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins:Cornerback was a primary draft need for the Dolphins, but three were already off the board when they picked at No. 13 overall in the first round. They turned to Howard with their next choice at No. 38, and will waste no time getting him on the field.
65. DL Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs:Jones will have to fit in on a solid defensive line with no obvious holes, but he'll rotate in at a minimum and be trouble for offensive guards as an interior pass rusher.
66. LB Blake Martinez, Green Bay Packers:If the Packers do indeed move LB Clay Matthews back to the outside, Martinez figures to have an opportunity to play inside.
67. LB Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons:Jones' play and production at LSU didn't always match his athleticism, but the Falcons had a linebacker need and wouldn't have taken him No. 52 overall if they weren't willing to let him learn on the fly.
69. DE Charles Tapper, Dallas Cowboys:Given Dallas' pending four-game suspensions at the position, Tapper inherits a great shot to start early, and don't be surprised if he entrenches himself.
70. WR Leonte Carroo, Miami Dolphins:The Dolphins don't have much need at receiver, especially if DeVante Parker steps up his production, but with Rishard Matthews leaving via free agency, Carroo can still find his way into the mix.
71. TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons:Look for Hooper to take over for Jacob Tamme as Matt Ryan's primary tight end, and bring more of a vertical threat to the position.
72. CB James Bradberry, Carolina Panthers:Josh Norman's abrupt exit created a need at the position, and though Bradberry might not be a ready-made answer in September, he'll likely be pressed into action soon enough.
73. OT Le'Raven Clark, Indianapolis Colts:The Colts focused heavily on the offensive line in the draft, and while Clark's technique needs work, don't be surprised if he is the starting right tackle by year's end, if not much sooner.
74. CB Cyrus Jones, New England Patriots:Coming from a Nick Saban defense, Jones will be familiar with defensive concepts in New England, and his return skills could help him make a significant impact.
75. S T.J. Green, Indianapolis Colts:Even if Green doesn't win a starting job right away, he can figure into sub packages while he vies for a bigger role.
76. WR Braxton Miller, Houston Texans:Although he'll need time to develop at a position he's played for only a year, look for the Texans to find ways to get him touches to tap into his big-play ability.
77. S Miles Killebrew, Detroit Lions:Although some competition will await Killebrew in camp for the strong safety job, look for his aggressive style to carry him into the starting role.
78. RB Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins:The Dolphins' offense picked up a Swiss army knife of skills here, as Drake could make an impact as a rusher, receiver or return specialist. In one role or another, he'll play.
79. DE Shilique Calhoun, Oakland Raiders:With a third-round pick, Oakland added another pass rusher who should get a look in more than one role from DC Ken Norton Jr.
80. DE Carl Nassib, Cleveland Browns:Despite the selection of Emmanuel Ogbah at the same position earlier in the draft, expect Nassib to figure into a Browns defense that could use help at both end spots.
81. DT Vincent Valentine, New England Patriots: Just because the team spent a first-rounder on Malcom Brown last year doesn't mean room can't be made in the interior for Valentine, a third-round pick of the Patriots.
82. RB C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks:Without addressing the retirement of Marshawn Lynch in free agency, the Seahawks took three rushers in the draft, but the first was Prosise (third round), whose receiving skills will play well in Seattle.
83. LB Joshua Perry, San Diego Chargers:Former OSU teammate Joey Bosa assured Bolts fans that Perry is a steal. If Bosa's right, Perry will primarily impact the club's run defense.
84. RB Paul Perkins, New York Giants:GM Jerry Reese added a productive rusher with dazzling open-field ability here, albeit a relatively small one (5-foot-10, 208 pounds).
85. LB Jordan Jenkins, New York Jets:Although Jenkins can rush the passer, he's not a one-trick linebacker. Todd Bowles will love his instincts and feel for any role.
86. TE Jerell Adams, New York Giants:The G-Men got the steal of the sixth round here in a lengthy, athletic pass-catcher whose blocking skills opened eyes at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
87. LB Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers:While Joshua Perry should boost the Chargers' defense at inside linebacker, the underrated Brown should do so on the outside and in pass coverage.
88. RB Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles: There was little doubt that the Eagles would take a running back late in the draft, and as the leading rusher in the Big 12 last year, Smallwood could bring a much-needed immediate boost.
89. DT Austin Johnson, Tennessee Titans:There isn't much of a void for Johnson to leap into on the Tennessee defensive line, but that doesn't mean he can't rotate in and make a difference in a given role.
90. TE Nick Vannett, Seattle Seahawks:The offensive innovation in Seattle will find a way to use Vannett's athleticism one way or another.
91. DL Jihad Ward, Oakland Raiders:He's a raw talent who needs development, but if he progresses quickly, he could help stabilize the Raiders' run defense.
92. OL Joe Thuney, New England Patriots:He'll fit somewhere in the interior in New England, and if you don't hear about him, he'll have had a good year.
93. DL Sheldon Day, Jacksonville Jaguars:Day's quickness creates disruption in a running game. Although he didn't really stuff the stat sheet until his senior year, don't look for him to be overwhelmed as a first-year pro. Playing time? David Caldwell isn't counting it out.
94. WR Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots:The first of two receivers New England drafted to address a relatively clear need, Mitchell is an outstanding route-runner, an asset Tom Brady will quickly appreciate.
95. DB Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans:The Titans picked up Rashad Johnson in free agency to address the safety position, but as the first pick of the third round, there is little doubt Byard will get a strong look for playing time.
96. DL Adam Gotsis, Denver Broncos:He won't be the interior pass rusher Malik Jackson was, but he's the only player Denver drafted to compete at Jackson's position, and he should at least see early down action.
97. OG Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles:The former Oregon State standout could win a starting job on the interior of the Eagles' offensive front.
98. OT John Theus, San Francisco 49ers:He won't be handed a starting job, but don't be surprised if he earns it before the end of the season.
99. WR Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins:Of all 253 picks, there isn't a more fun player to watch than the 5-foot-6 Grant, whose blazing speed and confounding open-field skills could compel the Dolphins to use him, at least, as a return man.
100. WR Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans: Sharpe gets the benefit of what should be a wide-open competition.