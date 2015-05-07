Projecting the 2015 NFL All-Rookie team

Note: This post was published before La'el Collins signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and pass rusher Dante Fowler and tight end Jeff Heuerman suffered season-ending knee injuries. Now, Collins is a legitimate threat to make the 2015 All-Rookie team, likely as a guard. Fowler and Heuerman were on this list prior to suffering injuries during rookie minicamp, and we wish both players the best in their recovery.