Projecting long-term extensions for franchise-tagged players

Lawrence dealtwithinjuries and a suspension early in his career, but he's earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections at one of the NFL's most important positions. In 2018, he posted double-digit sacks for the second consecutive season -- and he's as adept against the run as he is at rushing the passer. Over the past two seasons, Lawrence ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks (25), QB hits (49), tackles for loss (29) and forced fumbles (six); only Aaron Donald, Chandler Jones and Ryan Kerrigan have more sacks than Lawrence in that span. In short, Lawrence is the most impactful defensive front presence the Cowboys have had since DeMarcus Ware was released after the 2013 season.