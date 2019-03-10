Frank Clark won't sign franchise tag until deal is done

Could Frank Clark and the Seattle Seahawks be in for a lengthy standoff?

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Clark will not sign the franchise tag or attend training camp unless the Seahawks give the pass rusher a new deal, via sources informed of the situation.

The Seahawks placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Clark last week. This tag allows Clark the option to negotiate with other clubs. Should he strike a deal elsewhere, the Seahawks would receive two first-round picks in exchange for the defensive end.

Seattle could also work out a long-term deal with Clark prior to the July 15 deadlines.

Clark led the team in sacks (13) during the 2018 season and started all 16 regular games for the first time in his career. A 2015 second-round pick out of Michigan, Clark has turned himself into a top tier pass rusher in the NFL over the past few seasons.

Only time will tell on how this standoff plays out. Will the Seahawks keep the rising star for the long haul, or will another squad seek his services?