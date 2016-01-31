Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence has back surgery

DeMarcus Lawrence underwent a procedure on his back for an injury that bothered him throughout the 2015 season, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Saturday.

"It was something that bothered him for a lot of the year," Garrett said per the team's official site. "He obviously played through it, but he was dealing with it a little bit."

Garrett did not set a definitive timetable on Lawrence's recovery.

"We expect him to be back fairly soon," he said regarding the defensive end. "We'll see. We don't want to put it definitively, but we think he's going to be OK."

Lawrence is the latest Cowboy to go under the knife this offseason. A week after the conclusion of the regular season, fellow defensive end Tyrone Crawford had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Quarterback Tony Romo is contemplating a surgery to have a plate attached to his left collarbone.

In 2015, Lawrence led the team with eight sacks, recorded 55 tackles and finished second on the team with 31 quarterback pressures.