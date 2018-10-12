DeMarcus Lawrence has had torn labrum for 2 years

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence totaled 14.5 sacks in 2017 and has 5.5 entering Week 6's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Impressive numbers, for sure, but even more notable when considering Lawrence has played the past two years with a torn labrum in his shoulder, which he aggravated in Week 5.

"This is the first time it popped out on me last week," Lawrence said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "I was about to cry on the sidelines if y'all didn't notice. It was hurting bad. It feels better now.

"It's been torn two years ago and you never knew it, right? I'll work through it like any other injury."

According to the Morning News, the Cowboys defensive end said he would consider potential surgery during the offseason.

As of now, Lawrence has been working with a shoulder harness and put in a limited practice Thursday and Friday.

While the Cowboys officially designated Lawrence as questionable, he plans to test out the harness with a view to play against the Jaguars if everything checks out.

"Strap it up and see how it feels before the game, if it's not able to go, I won't go," Lawrence said, "But if I'm able to go I'll be out there. It's holding up for the most part."

Meanwhile, Lawrence is playing the 2018 regular season under a franchise tag, which pays a base salary of $17.1 million.

Despite his current injury, the 2017 Pro Bowler hopes his current level of play will eventually lead to having a lucrative long-term deal in place.

"I do want my contract taken care of but I don't feel like this is a major injury that's going to hold me back," Lawrence said. "Really, I keep putting up my numbers, and they ain't got no choice but to make moves. We're just going to let that [expletive] play out."

Since joining the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence has totaled 29 sacks and finished the 2015 and 2017 seasons leading the team in the statistical category.