Projecting compensatory picks for 2018 NFL Draft

Published: Jun 06, 2017 at 07:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Compensatory picks have garnered a greater percentage of the conversation in NFL circles in recent years as team philosophies have been changing regarding free agency and, for the first time ever, teams were allowed to trade compensatory picks in 2017 thanks to a rule change.

Many teams are opting to allow their players to depart via free agency en masse and collect compensatory picks rather than re-signing these players.

So, how do compensatory picks work?

The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divvied up equally among the teams and no team can receive more than 4 compensatory picks in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better compensatory free agents lost than gained in a particular year.

Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks in Rounds 3-7 based upon a formula, which is not release by the league, that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is a general expected level of compensation for a player based upon the amount he has signed for, playing time (or lack thereof), will often alter the expectation by the end of the season.

The compensatory picks for the 2018 draft won't be determined by the NFL Management Council until after the 2017 season is over, but in this post I will attempt to project and explain who might be getting picks and where they could fall.

Here are the teams I project to receive compensatory picks in 2018, listed from most picks to least:

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 4 PICKS

Cardinals

Projected compensatory picks: Four -- Round 3 / Round 4 / Round 5 / Round 6
Key free-agent losses:Calais Campbell (Jaguars), Marcus Cooper (Bears), Tony Jefferson (Ravens), D.J. Swearinger (Redskins)
Key free-agent additions:Phil Dawson
Skinny: I expect Campbell will bring a third-rounder while Jefferson should bring a fourth-rounder. Cooper is expected to bring a fifth-rounder with D.J. Swearinger's departure bringing a sixth-rounder.

Cowboys

Projected compensatory picks: Four -- Round 4 / Three picks in Round 5
Key free-agent losses:Brandon Carr (Ravens), Barry Church (Jaguars), Ronald Leary (Broncos)
Key free-agent additions:Nolan Carroll
Skinny: The Cowboys' secondary was picked clean by free agency, but Leary's departure to Denver is the loss that is expected to bring in a fourth-round compensatory pick. If not for the cap on compensatory picks a team can receive in a single year, the Cowboys would be in line for as many as six in 2018.

Packers

Projected compensatory picks: Four -- Round 3 / Round 5 / Two picks in Round 7
Key free-agent losses:Jared Cook (Raiders), Micah Hyde (Bills), Eddie Lacy (Seahawks), T.J. Lang (Lions), JC Tretter (Browns)
Key free-agent additions:Martellus Bennett, Jahri Evans
Skinny: The loss of Hyde was cancelled by the addition of Bennett, but the losses of Lang and Tretter should bring third- and fifth-rounders, respectively. Cook and Lacy will bring either sixth- or seventh-round picks, but that is dependent upon snap count, which might not be high enough considering the positions they play.

Raiders

Projected compensatory picks: Four -- Round 5 / Round 6 / Two picks in Round 7
Key free-agent losses:Stacy McGee (Redskins), Latavius Murray (Vikings), Malcolm Smith (49ers), Menelik Watson (Broncos)
Key free-agent additions:Jared Cook, Cordarrelle Patterson
Skinny: The loss of Watson could bring a fifth-rounder, while the other departures might not bring more than a sixth- and two seventh-rounders.

* * *

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 3 PICKS

Bengals

Projected compensatory picks: Three -- Round 3 / Round 5 / Round 7
Key free-agent losses:Karlos Dansby (Cardinals), Margus Hunt (Colts), Andrew Whitworth (Rams), Kevin Zeitler (Browns)
Key free-agent additions:Kevin Minter
Skinny: Both Zeitler and Whitworth received contracts that could qualify them for third-round compensatory picks, but Whitworth has more than 10 years in the league so the maximum the Bengals can expect is a fifth-rounder for him, per rules governing compensatory picks. The Bengals also have a chance to land a seventh-rounder with the departures of Karlos Dansby or Margus Hunt.

Texans

Projected compensatory picks: Three -- Round 3 / Two picks in Round 6
Key free-agent losses:A.J. Bouye (Jaguars), Quintin Demps (Bears), John Simon (Colts)
Key free-agent additions: None
Skinny: The loss of Bouye should result in a third-round compensatory pick for the Texans, while the losses of Demps and Simon should bring sixth-rounders based on their salaries and expected usage.

* * *

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 2 PICKS

Patriots

Projected compensatory picks: Two picks in Round 4
Key free-agent losses:Martellus Bennett (Packers), Logan Ryan (Titans), Jabaal Sheard (Colts)
Key free-agent additions:Stephon Gilmore
Skinny: The Patriots should be receiving two picks, but the level of compensation will be partially determined by how Sheard performs with the Colts and Bennett performs with the Packers. We will project performances and snap counts on the high side to go along with their annual compensation totals, which should create fourth-round compensation for both.

Vikings

Projected compensatory picks: Two -- Round 6 / Round 7
Key free-agent losses:Matt Kalil (Panthers), Cordarrelle Patterson (Raiders), Adrian Peterson (Saints), Andre Smith (Bengals)
Key free-agent additions:Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers
Skinny: I'm projecting the Vikings' top four losses will all be cancelled out by their top four additions. However, I do expect them to get sixth- or seventh-rounders for Andre Smith and Adrian Peterson, depending on snaps.

* * *

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PICK

Broncos

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 3
Key free-agent losses:Russell Okung (Chargers), Sylvester Williams (Titans)
Key free-agent additions:Ronald Leary, Menelik Watson
Skinny: They should be receiving a third-rounder for the departure of Okung.

Chargers

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 7
Key free-agent losses:Manti Te'o (Saints), Danny Woodhead (Ravens)
Key free-agent additions:Russell Okung
Skinny: The Chargers won't qualify for a compensatory pick for Woodhead with the addition of Okung cancelling that out, but the loss of Te'o to the Saints could bring the Chargers a seventh-rounder if he can find the field for New Orleans.

Chiefs

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 6
Key free-agent losses:Nick Foles (Eagles), Dontari Poe (Falcons)
Key free-agent additions:Bennie Logan
Skinny: The loss of Poe was cancelled out by the addition of Logan, so the best possible outcome for the Chiefs would be to receive a fifth-round compensatory pick for Foles. However, since the value will be based not only on annual contract amount but also playing time, it's likely that the Chiefs will be receiving a sixth-rounder.

Giants

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 4
Key free-agent losses:Johnathan Hankins (Colts)
Key free-agent additions: None
Skinny: The departure of Hankins to the Colts should cement a fourth-round compensatory pick for the Giants.

Ravens

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 3
Key free-agent losses:Ricky Wagner (Lions)
Key free-agent additions:Tony Jefferson
Skinny: Wagner's contract and playing time should guarantee the Ravens a third-rounder.

Steelers

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 5
Key free-agent losses:Lawrence Timmons (Dolphins)
Key free-agent additions: None
Skinny: The Steelers are in line to potentially receive a fifth-round pick for Timmons.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW