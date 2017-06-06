Projecting compensatory picks for 2018 NFL Draft

Projected compensatory picks: One -- Round 6

Key free-agent losses:Nick Foles (Eagles), Dontari Poe (Falcons)

Key free-agent additions:Bennie Logan

Skinny: The loss of Poe was cancelled out by the addition of Logan, so the best possible outcome for the Chiefs would be to receive a fifth-round compensatory pick for Foles. However, since the value will be based not only on annual contract amount but also playing time, it's likely that the Chiefs will be receiving a sixth-rounder.