Pro day results: Texas A&M, Louisville, Boise State

Published: Mar 30, 2017 at 11:29 AM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

While Myles Garrett was solidifying his status as the top prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft, his ex-teammates were trying to leave their own mark at Texas A&M pro day on Thursday.

All 32 teams sent representatives, who were treated to a big breakfast spread and a burrito lunch. They watched Garrett and 14 other former Aggies players work out indoors on FieldTurf. Three team general managers were on hand (Bears, 49ers and Dolphins), as were two NFL offensive line coaches.

Here are the results for the nine players from A&M who were invited to the combine:

» OL Jermaine Eluemunor (6-3 7/8, 334) had a 28.5-inch vertical jump, an 8-foot-7 broad jump, a 4.85-second short shuttle, and a 7.63-second three-cone drill. I was told by a scout who was there that Eluemunor's workout was exceptional.

» Safety Justin Evans (5-11 5/8, 195) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.64 seconds, had a 41.5-inch vertical, a 10-9 broad jump, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He has excellent ball skills, and uses his experience as a center fielder in baseball to help him high-point the ball.

» DE Myles Garrett (6-4 1/4, 268) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.62, and had a 10-6 broad jump. He stood on the rest of his numbers.

» OT Avery Gennesy (6-3 1/4, 314) ran the 40 in 5.40 and 5.52 seconds, had a 25-inch vertical, a 7-11 broad jump, a 4.88-second short shuttle, a 7.76 three-cone, and went through position drills.

» DE Daeshon Hall (6-5 5/8, 264) only did the broad jump (9-11), and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He looked really good with his hand down in position drills, but not as good dropping into coverage.

» QB Trevor Knight (6-1 1/8, 220) stood on all of his combine numbers, but did go through a scripted workout.

» WR Speedy Noil (5-10 3/4, 202) ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.47 seconds, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had an outstanding workout.

» WR Josh Reynolds (6-2 7/8, 193) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.54 seconds, and had a 36-inch vertical. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He had a very strong start to his position drills, but suffered from a few drops at the back end.

» Ricky Seals-Jones (6-4 5/8, 246) stood on all of his combine numbers with the exception of the vertical (31 inches) and broad (10-1) jumps. He had an outstanding workout at tight end. He could be a good one in a few years when he learns the position.

Other notable pro day results from Thursday

LOUISVILLE

Twenty-eight teams sent representatives to watch the indoors, FieldTurf workouts of 18 players, including seven who attended the combine and three others who emerged from the pro day as free-agent candidates. Among the attendees were Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and the tight ends coaches for the Lions and Bengals.

» Pass rusher Devonte' Fields (6-2 7/8, 248) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.70 seconds and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.

» Safety Josh Harvey-Clemons (6-4 5/8, 222) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.77 seconds, had a 33-inch vertical, a 4.59-second short shuttle, a 7.09-second three-cone, and added 15 strength lifts.

» TE Cole Hikutini (6-4 1/2, 245) ran two 4.85-second 40s, had a 34.5-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.57-second short shuttle, and a 7.22-second three-cone. He had a very good workout in position drills, showing his exceptional route-running skills.

» LS Colin Holba (6-4 1/4, 248) ran the 40 in 5.08 and 5.10 seconds, had a 29-inch vertical, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

» LB Keith Kelsey (6-0 3/8, 233) ran two 4.90-second 40s, had a 31.5-inch vertical, a 4.62-second short shuttle, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He had a good workout, but lacks speed for the position.

» WR James Quick (6-0, 190) ran the 40 in a not-so-quick 4.62 and 4.68 seconds, had a 4.51-second short shuttle, a 7.14-second three-cone, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

» WR Jamari Staples (6-3, 203) had a 37-inch vertical, a 4.41-second short shuttle, a 7.08-second short shuttle, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had a very good workout, catching everything thrown his way and running good routes.

» TE Keith Towbridge (6-4 3/8, 261) ran the 40 in 4.70 and 4.74 seconds, had a 37.5-inch vertical, a 10-5 broad jump, a 4.40-second short shuttle, a 7.10-second three-cone, and added 19 strength lifts. He wasn't invited to the combine but is now a projected post-draft priority free agent.

» RB Brandon Radcliff (5-9, 206) ran the 40 in 4.54 and 4.56 seconds, had a 29.5-inch vertical, a 9-9 broad jump, a 4.38-second short shuttle, a 7.68-second three-cone, and 24 lifts on the bench. He is a projected priority free agent.

» DT DeAngelo Brown (6-0 3/8, 302) ran the 40 in 5.58 and 5.60 seconds, had a 29.5-inch vertical, an 8-4 broad jump, a 4.84-second three-cone, and added 36 lifts. Because of the great need for defensive linemen, he's a projected free agent.

BOISE STATE

Representatives from 26 NFL teams -- including the linebacker coaches from Dallas and Cleveland -- and two CFL teams watched 13 players work out indoors on FieldTurf.

» RB Jeremy McNichols didn't participate on the pro day after undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder labrum tear on March 11. He had a solid showing at the combine.

» LB Tanner Vallejo (6-1 1/4, 227) ran the short shuttle in 4.30 seconds, and the three-cone in 7.08 seconds, while adding 19 bench lifts. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.

» WR Thomas Sperbeck (5-11 1/2, 187) ran the 40 in 4.59 and 4.59 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, a 9-4 broad jump, a 4.05-second short shuttle, a 6.71-second three-cone, and 10 strength lifts. I was told he had a very good workout.

BALL STATE

Representatives from eight teams watched nine Ball State players and three from St. Francis (Ind.) go through workouts indoors on FieldTurf. Two players left with free-agent projections.

» WR KeVonn Mabon (6-1, 212) ran one 40 in 4.66 seconds, had a 31.5-inch vertical, a 10-2 broad jump, a 4.33-second short shuttle, a 6.91-second three-cone, and added 14 strength lifts. he had a good workout, with only one drop.

» OL Drake Miller (6-4 3/4, 308) ran one 40 in 5.18 seconds, had a 29-inch vertical, an 8-3 broad jump, a 4.95-second short shuttle, a 7.93-second three-cone, and 28 bench lifts.

SAM HOUSTON STATE

Only one team was represented to watch nine players work out outdoors on a wet field. One player emerged as a free-agent candidate.

» CB Darrion Flowers (5-10 3/8, 191) ran the 40 in 4.58 and 4.69 seconds, had a 38-inch vertical, a 10-1 broad jump, a 4.33-second short shuttle, a 6.63-second three-cone, and added 16 strength lifts.

TENNESSEE-CHATTANOOGA

Representatives from 18 teams -- including three NFL defensive line coaches -- attended Chattanooga's pro day, where eight players worked ou outside on FieldTurf.

» DE Keionta Davis (6-3 1/8, 267) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.71 seconds, had a 10-1 broad jump, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He went through a workout that was described to me as very good.

» OL Corey Levin (6-3 7/8, 307) stood on all of his numbers. He did participate in position drills.

