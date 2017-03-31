Pro day results: Tennessee, Texas Tech, WVU, Indiana

Published: Mar 31, 2017 at 02:45 PM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Tennessee held its pro day on Friday, and it was the school's unheralded quarterback who stole the show.

Joshua Dobbs (6-3 1/4, 218), who stood on all of his numbers from the combine, was his own quarterback guru, scripting his own plays for the workout portion of the pro day. He started with four go-routes, and dropped each into the bucket. He ended with four go-routes and threw perfect passes about 50 yards down the field.

In all, he had just one poor throw with a couple of drops. It was a performance that left Steelers coach Mike Tomlin asking, "Who is this guy?" He really opened some eyes.

Tomlin wasn't the only NFL dignitary in attendance. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was there as well, and so were about 15 coordinators and position coaches. In all, 15 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

» DE Derek Barnett (6-2 7/8, 264) ran the 40 in 4.87 and 4.92 seconds, had a 31-inch vertical leap, a 9-foot-4 broad jump, a 4.36-second short shuttle, a 7.12-second three-cone drill, and added 20 lifts on the bench press.

» RB Alvin Kamara (5-10 1/8, 213) ran the short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone in 7.17 seconds. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He had an excellent workout.

» WR Josh Malone (6-4, 210) stood on all of his combine numbers, but did go through a workout.

» LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (6-0 1/4, 230) ran four 40s in 4.65, 4.68, 4.71 and 4.73 seconds, and had a 4.38-second short shuttle and a 7.34-second three-cone. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

» CB Cameron Sutton (5-10 7/8, 187) ran the short shuttle in 4.18 seconds and the three-cone in 7.13 seconds. he stood on the rest of his combine numbers, and had a very good workout.

» TE Jason Croom (6-4 1/4, 252) ran the 40 in 4.72 and 4.69 seconds, had a 34-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.53-second short shuttle, a 7.35-second three-cone, and added 23 strength lifts. He didn't play in 2016 because of a knee injury and didn't receive an invite to the combine, but this is a willing blocker who could hear his name called on Day 3 of the draft.

Other notable pro day results from Friday

TEXAS TECH

Representatives from 27 NFL teams watched 10 players work out outdoors on FieldTurf in windy conditions. In attendance were Seahawks GM John Schneider and new 49ers GM John Lynch, Giants coach Ben McAdoo, Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman, and the quarterback coaches from Pittsburgh (Randy Fichtner) and Dallas (Wade Wilson).

» QB Patrick Mahomes (6-2 1/4, 224) stood on all of his combine numbers. He went through a 68-throw, scripted workout.

» WR Reginald Davis (5-11 3/4, 182) ran the 40 in 4.44 and 4.46 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical, a 10-4 broad jump, a 4.30-second short shuttle, a 6.76-second three-cone, and added nine strength lifts. He ran fast but suffered from a couple of drops in his workout. He's a projected post-draft free agent.

WEST VIRGINIA

All 32 teams sent representatives to Morgantown to watch the workouts of 18 WVU players and four others from smaller area schools indoors on FieldTurf. Among those in attendance were the wide receivers coaches from Detroit, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and the defensive backs coaches from Pittsburgh and Detroit.

» CB Rasul Douglas (6-1 7/8, 206) just ran one 40 (4.57 seconds) and rested on all of his other numbers from the combine.

» WR Shelton Gibson (5-10 5/8, 187) ran the 40 in 4.40 and 4.41 seconds, and had a 10-1 broad jump, before standing on the rest of his combine numbers. He suffered from a few drops in his workout.

» DE Noble Nwachukwu (6-1 3/8, 265) had a 31.5-inch vertical, a 4.48-second short shuttle, and a 7.33-second three-cone. He stood on the remainder of his combine numbers. They tried to wear him down in his workout but he remained strong all the way to the finish.

» Center Tyler Orlosky (6-3 3/8, 296) ran the 40 in 5.49 and 5.37 seconds, had a 26.5-inch vertical, an 8-6 broad jump, a 4.93-second short shuttle, and a 7.97-second three-cone. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

» RB Rushel Shell (5-9 3/4, 227) ran the 40 in 4.70 and 4.62 seconds, had a 9-4 broad jump, a 4.14-second short shuttle, and a 7.01-second three-cone. He did not go through position drills.

» OL Adam Pankey (6-4 3/4, 307) ran one 40 in 5.29 seconds, had a 28-inch vertical, a 9-5 broad jump, a 4.68-second short shuttle, and a 7.82-second three-cone. He's a projected free agent.

INDIANA

Representatives from 27 teams -- including the offensive line coaches from Buffalo, Detroit, Miami and Philadelphia -- attended Indiana's pro day, where eight players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

» OL Dan Feeney (6-3 7/8, 299) stood on all of his numbers from the combine. His workout was described as excellent.

» RB Devine Redding (5-8 1/4, 201) ran the 40 in 4.60 and 4.66 seconds, had a 33-inch vertical, a 4.35-second short shuttle, a 6.86-second three-cone, and 18 strength lifts.

COASTAL CAROLINA

Eleven Coastal players and four others from smaller area schools worked out for scouts representing 15 NFL teams outdoors on FieldTurf.

» RB De'Angelo Henderson 5-7 7/8, 208) ran a 4.57-second short shuttle and a 7.26-second three cone before standing on the rest of his numbers from the combine.

» WR Bruce Mapp (5-11 5/8, 207) ran the 40 in 4.66 and 4.70 seconds, had a 35.5-inch vertical, a 10-3 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle, a 7.35-second three-cone, and just eight bench lifts. He's a projected post-draft free agent.

