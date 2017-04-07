Pro day results: TCU, Tulane, McNeese St., La. Lafayette

TCU held its pro day on Friday, and representatives from 26 NFL teams watched nine players go through workouts indoors on FieldTurf. Coach Gary Patterson invited about 50 of his former players, including Bengals QB Andy Dalton, to take part in alumni day, highlighted by a dinner at the coach's house.
» DE Josh Carraway (6-2 7/8, 239) stood on all of his numbers from the combine. He looked good in positional drills. His hands need work, and most project him to outside linebacker in the NFL.
» OT Aviante Collins (6-4 3/8, 292) had a 24-inch vertical, an 8-foot-6 broad jump, a 4.69-second short shuttle, and a 7.85-second three-cone drill. He showed very good feet in his workout.
Other pro day results
TULANE
Representatives from 15 teams watched six players workout on Friday at the Saints' indoors facility on FieldTurf.
DT Tanzel Smart (6-0 5/8, 295) ran the 40 in 5.28 and 5.29 seconds, had a 27-inch vertical, an 8-7 broad jump, a 4.81-second short shuttle, and a 7.73-second three-cone. He equaled his vertical from the combine, but all of his other marks were worse. He stood on his 22 bench reps.
MCNEESE STATE
On Thursday, two NFL teams watched four players work out outside on FieldTurf.
» DT Isaiah Golden (6-2 5/8, 326) ran one 40-yard dash in 5.33 seconds, had a 26.5-inch vertical, an 8-1 broad jump, and added 18 strength lifts. This is a pretty good player, but he has some serious off-field issues that will likely leave him looking for a team after the draft.
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
Also on Thursday, representatives from 26 teams watched 14 players work out indoors on FieldTurf.
» RB Elijah McGuire (5-9 1/2, 211) stood on all of his numbers from the combine, and participated in position drills only. He's a good-looking player in a deep running back class.