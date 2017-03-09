Pro day results: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State held its pro day on Thursday in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams. Eighteen players, including all three of the school's combine participants, went through drills on FieldTurf inside OSU's practice facility.
» RB Christopher Carson (5-11 7/8, 215) jumped 39 inches in the vertical, had a 4.29-second short shuttle and a 7.50 three-cone time. He looked good in position drills, especially catching the ball.
» CB Ashton Lampkin (6-2, 187) worked out for Lions defensive backs coach Tony Oden after running a 4.45-second short shuttle and a 7.19 three-cone. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
» DT Vincent Taylor (6-2 1/2, 299) stood on all his combine numbers, but did go through a DL positional workout.
» TE Blake Jarwin (6-5 1/8, 246) ran two 40-yard dashes in 4.76 and 4.69 seconds, had a 34 1/2-inch vertical, a 10-foot-1 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle, a 7.37-second three-cone, and had 21 reps on the bench press. The former walk-on at OSU caught the ball very well in position drills. He's a straight-line tight end who is projected to be drafted late on Day 3 or become a priority free agent.
» WR Jhajuan Seales (6-0 5/8, 206) put up some decent numbers (4.47/4.47 in the 40, 41 1/2-inch vertical, 10-3 broad jump, 4.29-second short shuttle, 7.26-second three-cone, and lifted the bar 20 times. I wouldn't be surprised if a team brings him into camp as an UDFA and converted him to cornerback.