Pro day results: Oklahoma State

» TE Blake Jarwin (6-5 1/8, 246) ran two 40-yard dashes in 4.76 and 4.69 seconds, had a 34 1/2-inch vertical, a 10-foot-1 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle, a 7.37-second three-cone, and had 21 reps on the bench press. The former walk-on at OSU caught the ball very well in position drills. He's a straight-line tight end who is projected to be drafted late on Day 3 or become a priority free agent.