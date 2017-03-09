Pro day results: Oklahoma, Colorado, Temple, Kentucky

Joe Mixon (6-0 3/4, 228) was the center of attention at Oklahoma's pro day on Wednesday, but there were some other very good players who worked out as well.
All 32 NFL teams were represented, including the Minnesota Vikings who sent coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman. Each team sent multiple personnel evaluators to watch 12 players work out at the Sooners indoor facility in Norman.
» RB Samaje Perine (5-10 7/8, 232) ran a pair of 40-yard dashes (4.57 and 4.62 seconds), but stood on all other combine numbers. I was told his workout was solid.
» DT Charles Walker (6-1 1/4, 330) was late to the workout and only participated in field work. It was described to me as being "ok".
» WR Dede Westbrook (5-11 7/8, 174) ran a pair of 40s in 4.38 and 4.34 seconds, had a 34-5-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.33-second short shuttle, a 7.28 three-cone and eight bench lifts.
» LB Jordan Evans (6-2 7/8, 232) ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.50 seconds, had a 4.27-second short shuttle, a 7.00 three-cone, and 19 bench lifts. He's projected as an undrafted free agent.
As for Mixon, I received a call from a member of the Sooners staff who said the running back ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds. I think most had him around 4.48.
Other notable pro days on Wednesday
COLORADO
All 32 teams sent representatives to watch 14 players work out indoors on FieldTurf. Among the NFL dignitaries in attendance were Lions Director of Player Personnel Kyle O'Brien and the defensive line coaches from four different teams.
» CB Chidobe Awuzie(5-11 3/4, 196) had a 39.5-inch vertical but stood on the rest of his outstanding combine numbers. He had an exception workout, and is one of the fastest-rising players in the draft who is closing in on a solid first-round standing.
» QB Sefo Liufau (6-3 3/4, 232) stood on all of his combine numbers. He has a really strong arm but lacks accuracy. He reminds me of Joe Kapp.
» Safety Tedric Thompson (5-11 3/4, 206) had a 35.5-inch vertical but stood on the rest of his combine numbers. Thompson is a very solid player.
» CB Ahkello Witherspoon (6-2 5/8, 200) had a 38-inch vertical but stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He has very good cover skills, but is not the best tackler.
» DL Josh Tupou (6-2 3/4, 353) ran the 40 in 5.30 and 5.39 seconds, had a 23.5-inch vertical, a 7-5 broad jump, a 5.00-second short shuttle, an 8.22-second three-cone, and 27 bench lifts. I was told he had a really good workout, and moved well for his size. He's a projected Day 3 pick.
TEMPLE
Temple held it's pro day, and all 32 teams sent representatives, including Panthers OL coach Ray Brown, Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, Browns LB coach Blake Williams, Bengals assistant head coach Paul Alexander, and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. A total of 42 athletes participated in the indoor FieldTurf workouts.
» OT Dion Dawkins (6-3 5/8, 310) stood on his combine numbers with the exception of the vertical jump (28 inches). He participated in position drills.
» CB Nate Hairston (5-11 3/4, 191) ran the short shuttle in 4.47 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.85 seconds. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers, and participated in position drills.
» Pass rusher Haason Reddick (6-1 1/4, 230) ran a 4.26-second short shuttle and a 7.02-second three-cone drill. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers. Reddick solidified himself as a first-round pick with his work at the Senior Bowl, combine and this workout.
» RB Jahad Thomas (5-8 1/2, 192) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 and 4.68 seconds, the short shuttle in 4.52 seconds, and the three-cone in 7.26 seconds. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers, and participated in position drills.
» Indiana-Penn OT Ethan Cooper and Kutztown OT Jordan Morgan, both combine participants, worked out at Temple's pro day. Both players participated in position drills only.
COLORADO STATE
Representatives from 15 teams attended the Rams' pro day, where 10 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
» LB Kevin Davis (6-2 1/4, 232) ran the 40 in 4.93 and 4.86 seconds, had a 31-inch vertical, a 9-4 broad jump, a 4.40-second short shuttle, and a 7-10-second three-cone.
» Punter Hayden Hunt (6-0 1/8, 207) stood on all of his numbers from the combine. He punted outside in windy conditions.
» OL Nick Callender (6-5 1/2, 321) ran the 40 in 5.21 and 5.25 seconds, had a 34-inch vertical, an 8-10 broad jump, a 4.96-second short shuttle, a 7.61-second three-cone, and added 23 lifts on the bench. He's a projected post-draft free agent.
KENTUCKY
Kentucky held its pro day, and 25 teams sent representatives to watch 12 players -- including two combine participants -- work out indoors on FieldTurf.
» Center Jon Toth (6-5, 302) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.52 seconds (5.51 at the combine), had a 7.98-second three-cone drill (8.09). My scout on the ground there said that for a big guy, Toth worked out well.
» RB Stanley Williams (5-7 7/8, 194) ran two 40s in 4.52 and 4.55 seconds. He had a decent workout, but did drop the final pass thrown to him.
» CB J.D. Harmon (6-0 3/4, 196) ran the 40 in 4.56 and 4.53 seconds, had a 33-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-4 broad jump, a 4.63-second short shuttle, a an impressive 6.99 three-cone, and had 14 lifts on the bench press.
EAST CENTRAL STATE
Representatives from 15 teams watched 15 small-school players work out at the indoor facility of Central State (Okla.), which has FieldTurf. One player's incredible workout put him on NFL radars./p>
» WR David Moore (6-0 5/8, 219) ran the 40 in 4.44 and 4.42 seconds, had a 36.5-inch vertical, a 10-4 broad jump, a 4.38-second short shuttle, a 6.98-second three-cone and added 26 lifts. These numbers will make him a priority free agent after the draft.
WESTERN STATE
Run in conjunction with Colorado's pro day in Boulder, Western State had one prospect emerge as a prospect.
» RB Austin Ekeler (5-8 5/8, 198) ran the 40 in 4.49 and 4.48 seconds, had a 40.5-inch vertical, a 10-8 broad jump, a 4.28-second short shuttle, and a 6.92-second three-cone. He's a projected post-draft free agent.