Pro day results: North Carolina, UCLA, Boston College

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the man of the hour at North Carolina's pro day on Tuesday, as all 32 NFL teams sent representatives to watch 19 players work out on the Tar Heels' outdoor FieldTurf surface. Included in the NFL contingent were general managers John Lynch (49ers), Kevin Colbert (Steelers) and Jerry Reese (Giants), along with personnel directors from four clubs.
Trubisky (6-2, 217) three 68 passes in what was described to me as a solid workout. He displayed a strong arm and decent accuracy. If you went into the workout expecting John Elway, you would have walked away disappointed. But with proper perspective, NFL teams in search of a starting QB would have been satisfied with what they saw.
North Carolina's other six combine participants were also present:
» WR Mack Hollins (6-4 1/4, 219) was not able to work out because of the quad injury he suffered at the combine. It will be at least mid-April before he can run.
» RB Elijah Hood (5-11, 230) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 and 4.63 seconds. I was told he looked like he hadn't worked out since the combine and was sluggish in drills. He only lifted at the combine, so teams don't have a full timing profile on him.
» WR Bug Howard (6-4 3/8, 222) only did the vertical (34 inches) and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He caught the ball very well in his workout. He's the only player in this draft named Bug.
» RB T.J. Logan (5-9 1/4, 192) ran a 4.29-second short shuttle and a 6.59-second three-cone drill. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
» WR Ryan Switzer (5-8 1/8, 179) stood on all of his combine numbers. He looked very good in his workout. He's a slot receiver who will return punts at a high level in the NFL.
Other notable pro days on Tuesday
UCLA
All 32 NFL teams were represented at UCLA, watching 14 players participate in the pro day that was held outdoors on FieldTurf in rainy conditions. In attendance were five NFL DB coaches -- including Raiders CB coach Rod Woodson -- four DL, and three OL coaches. Also present was Jets OLB coach Kevin Greene -- a Hall of Famer like Woodson.
» LB Jayon Brown (6-0 1/4, 226) ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.56 seconds, had a 32.5-inch vertical, a 4.51-second short shuttle, a 7.20-second three-cone, and added 20 lifts on the bench. All of those numbers represented significant improvement to what he did at the combine.
» OT Conor McDermott (6-7 7/8, 312) only did the bench press (22 lifts) and stood on the rest of his impressive combine numbers.
» DE Takkarist McKinley didn't get weighed, measured, timed or work out. Because of a recent shoulder surgery, he just watched in a sling.
» CB Fabian Moreau (6-0 1/8, 203) was six lifts into the bench press when he injured a pectoral muscle. His day was finished.
» DL Eddie Vanderdoes (6-2 7/8, 302) stood on all of his combine numbers, but did work out for scouts and coaches. His weight is down considerably from the 330 pounds he played at last season.
» WR Kenny Walker (5-9 3/8, 188), who wasn't invited to the combine, ran two blistering 40s in 4.30 and 4.29 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, a 4.38-second short shuttle, and a 7.24-second three-cone. That performance will make him a priority free agent.
» QB Mike Fafaul (6-1 5/8, 213), who took over the starting duties at mid-season in 2016 -- winning just one of seven starts -- had a 25.5-inch vertical and a 9-2 broad jump; he did not do any of the timing events because of a hamstring injury. However, he had a very good position workout, showing good strength in his arm. He'll be a priority free agent.
» DT Eli Ankou (6-3 1/8, 331) ran the 40 in 5.16 and 5.15 seconds, had a 26.5-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, a 4.80-second short shuttle, a 8.12-second three-cone, and put the bar up 31 times. He had a very good workout that put him into position t get drafted late or be a priority free agent.
BOSTON COLLEGE
» Safety John Johnson (6-0 5/8, 205) only did the broad jump (10-0). Surprisingly, he chose not to run the 40 after a disappointing time (4.61 seconds) at the combine. He's a good player who had a good pro day workout.
» OLB Matt Milano (6-0 1/8, 222) only participated in the LB drills, standing on all of his combine numbers. He's on the smaller side but is a good player.
» QB Patrick Towles (6-4 7/8, 241) ran the 40 in 4.58 and 4.54 seconds, had a 31.5-second vertical, a 4.37-second short shuttle, and a 7.32-second three-cone. Scouts wanted him to go through a tight end workout but the transfer from Kentucky declined, saying he wanted to be a quarterback.
LOUISIANA TECH, GRAMBLING STATE
» La Tech WR Carlos Henderson (5-11 1/4, 205) stood on all of his combine numbers. This is a very good player who will also return punts. He had a good workout with only one drop at the end.
» La Tech WR Trent Taylor (5-8, 181) stood on all of his combine numbers. He's a slot receiver who is going to be very difficult to defend. His height concern will push him into Day 3 of the draft.
» La Tech safety Xavier Woods (5-11 1/4, 208) ran the 40 in 4.50 and 4.53 seconds and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had a good workout.
» Grambling WR Chad Williams (6-0 1/2, 207) ran the 40 in 4.40 and 4.43 seconds, had a 38.5-inch vertical, a 10-3 broad jump, a 4.15-second short shuttle, a 7.06-second three-cone, and added 26 bench lifts. Williams' stock is pointed up, and he keeps getting better. With an impressive Senior Bowl and pro day, he's made his way into Day 3 discussion despite not being invited to the combine.
SOUTH FLORIDA
» RB Marlon Mack (5-11 3/8, 212) stood on all of his combine numbers, but showed exceptional change of direction in his workout.
» WR Austin Aikens (5-11 1/2, 185) ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.50 seconds, had a 40.5-inch vertical, a 10-7 broad jump, a 4.18-second short shuttle, and a 6.78-second three-cone. Those numbers should make him a priority free agent.
TROY
» OT Antonio Garcia (6-6 1/2, 300) ran the three-cone in 7.72 seconds, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had an exceptional workout, and was very aggressive hitting the bag. He's a Day 2 pick -- end of Round 2 or top of Round 3.
AIR FORCE
Representatives from 10 teams watched 12 players work out indoors on FieldTurf.
» WR Jalen Robinette (6-3 1/4, 216) ran the 40 in 4.69 and 4.70 seconds, had a 33.5-inch vertical, a 4.49-second short shuttle, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
» LB Jacob Onyechi (6-1 3/4, 210) ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.56 seconds, had a 40-inch vertical, a 10-9 broad jump, a 4.56-second three-cone, and a 7.14-second three-cone. He's a projected free agent
» Safety Weston Steelhammer (6-1, 197) ran the 40 in 4.76 and 4.77 seconds, had a 32.5-inch vertical, a 10-1 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle, and a 6.96-second three-cone. He had a knack for forcing turnovers in college, and is a projected free agent.