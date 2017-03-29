Pro day results: Miami, Ohio, Maryland, Fla. Interternational

Published: Mar 29, 2017 at 01:19 PM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in Miami on Wednesday to watch the workouts of 14 draft hopefuls. It took place outdoors on FieldTurf.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in attendance, as were the defensive backs coaches from Detroit, Philadelphia and Chicago, the offensive line coach from Cincinnati, and the defensive line assistant from Detroit.

QB Brad Kaaya came away as one of the day's big winners. Here are the results for Miami's nine combine invites and two others who emerged from the pro day as prospects.

» Safety Jamal Carter (6-0 3/4, 214) had a 36-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-4 broad jump, a 4.49-second short shuttle, and a 7.15-second three-cone drill. He had 19 reps on the bench press at the combine, which ranked third among all safeties there; he increased that number to 23 at the pro day, which would have been the best mark in Indianapolis by three lifts. He stood on his 40-yard-dash times from the combine.

» WR Stacy Cole (6-0 1/8, 191) ran the 40 in 4.39 and 4.42 seconds, had a 4.40-second short shuttle, a 7.15-second three-cone, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had a very good workout. This is a player who can stretch the field.

» CB Corn Elder (5-9 7/8, 184) ran the 40 in 4.52 and 4.50 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical, a 9-8 broad jump, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He performed well in positional drills.

» OG Danny Isadora (6-0 3/4, 315) had an 8-4 broad jump and stood on all of his other numbers from the combine. The broad jump represented a 6-inch increase from what he jumped in Indianapolis.

» Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (6-1 1/8, 214) ran a 4.19-second short shuttle, a 6.95-second three-cone and stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

» QB Brad Kaaya (6-3 1/2, 217) didn't run or test at the combine or at the pro day. He was asked by scouts to explain why and he said he is dealing with a foot issue and will run if asked at personal workouts for teams. I was told he looked "fabulous" throwing in positional drills. Expect him to be busy with team visits over the next couple of weeks.

» DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (6-3 3/8, 250) ran the 40 in 4.80 and 4.70 seconds, had a 9-4 broad jump, a 4.35-second short shuttle, a 7.46-second three-cone, and stood on his vertical, short shuttle and bench press from the combine.

» TE David Njoku (6-4 1/8, 244) ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.69 seconds, had a 10-11 broad jump, and a 4.40-second short shuttle. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

» P Justin Vogel (6-4 1/2, 216) stood on all of his numbers from the combine.

» CB Adrian Colbert (6-0 1/2, 200) ran a pair of 4.40-second 40s, had a 33.5-inch vertical, a 9-9 broad jump, a 4.30-second short shuttle, a 7.29-second three-cone, and added 10 bench lifts. The transfer from Texas is a projected Day 3 draft pick or priority free agent.

» FB Marquez Williams (5-10 1/4, 259) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.72 seconds, had a 34.5-inch vertical, an 8-8 broad jump, a 4.70-second short shuttle, a 7.62-second three-cone, and 28 strength lifts. He was a fifth-year transfer from Mars Hill College, where the son of Hurricanes coach Mark Richt used to play.

Other notable pro day results from Wednesday

MARYLAND

Representatives from 21 teams watched 16 players go through workouts outdoors on FieldTurf.

» DB William Likely (5-6 3/4, 176) was unable to run because of a right knee injury. He went through drills but clearly was not at 100 percent. The only thing he participated in at the combine was the bench press (15 reps).

» RB Trey Edmunds (6-0 5/8, 223) ran the 40 in 4.43 and 4.48 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical and a 10-2 broad jump. Edmunds transferred from Virginia to Maryland. He had surgery to repair a broken foot in October. He is projected as a post-draft free agent.

OHIO

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams watched nine players work out indoors on FieldTurf.

» DE Tarell Basham (6-3 5/8, 268) ran the 40 in 4.71 and 4.70 seconds, and had a 4.44-second short shuttle. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. I think he gets drafted in the later part of Day 2.

» LB Blair Brown (5-11 3/8, 240) had a 38-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, and added 22 bench lifts. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Representatives from all 25 NFL teams, including the Bengals' offensive line coach, watched 13 players work out outdoors on FieldTurf.

» TE Jonnu Smith (6-2 3/4, 246) stood on all of his numbers from the combine, and looked good catching the ball in positional drills.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Representatives from 10 teams watched 12 players -- some from smaller area schools -- work out indoors on a poor FieldTurf surface. Four players, including one from Dickinson State, emerged with free-agent projections.

» OL Landon Lechler (6-7, 310) ran the 40 in 5.31 and 5.32 seconds, had a 27-inch vertical, an 8-11 broad jump, a 4.88-second short shuttle, a 7.96-second three-cone, and added 20 strength lifts. He is considered a priority free agent.

» OL Zack Johnson (6-4 3/4, 346) ran the 40 in 5.58 and 5.59 seconds, had a 26.5-inch vertical, an 8-3 broad jump, a 5.07-second short shuttle, an 8.34-second three-cone, and 23 lifts.

» RB King Frazier (5-11, 213) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.66 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, a 9-4 broad jump, a 4.33-second short shuttle, a 7.13-second three-cone, and 22 lifts.

» Dickinson State WR Austin Brown (6-5 1/4, 210) ran the 40 in 4.84 and 4.87 seconds, had a 33-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.69-second short shuttle, and 7.41-second three-cone. Despite the slow 40 times, there are some teams that like this prospect.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Three teams sent representatives to a local high school to watch players work out indoors on FieldTurf. One player emerged as an intriguing conversion project.

QB Zach Conque (6-5 1/4, 232) ran the 40 in 4.56 and 4.60 seconds, had a 36.5-inch vertical, a 10-3 broad jump, a 4.28-second short shuttle, a 6.86-second three-cone, and added 12 strength lifts. If I were a team, I'd sign him as a free agent, let him play quarterback for a few practices, then convert him to a tight end.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

