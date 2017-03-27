Pro day results: Iowa, Houston, Villanova, WKU, Texas Southern

Say one thing about Iowa players: They sure test well.

All 32 teams sent representatives to the Hawkeyes' pro day on Monday to watch 10 players work out indoors on FieldTurf. The first sub-4.00-second short shuttle was recorded, as were some blazing 40-yard dashes.

» QB C.J. Beathard (6-2 7/8, 219) had a 34.5-inch vertical, a 9-foot-4 broad jump, 4.91-second short shuttle, and a 6.89-second three-cone drill. He failed to run the 40 at the combine and his pro day. He reminds people of Scott Tolzien, but a little better.

» DT Jaleel Johnson (6-2 7/8, 219) weighed 6 fewer pounds than he did at the combine. He ran the 40 in 5.20 and 5.25 seconds, had an 8-8 broad jump, and went through position drills. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.

» DB Desmond King (5-10 1/8, 203) ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.58 seconds. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers. King played cornerback at Iowa, where he was very productive, but his future is at safety in the NFL.

» TE George Kittle (6-4, 251) had a 38.5-inch vertical, and ran the short shuttle in 4.55 seconds and the three-cone in 6.78 seconds. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had a good workout in position drills, and is considered a much better blocker than receiver.

» DB Greg Mabin (6-0 1/4, 198) had an injured ankle and did not do anything. He told scouts he plans to go through a workout for teams in two weeks.

» WR Riley McCarron (5-9, 185) put up some of the best numbers you'll see at a pro day: 4.36 and 4.38 seconds in the 40, a 4.01- and 3.99-second short shuttle, a 6.57-second three-cone, a 40.5-inch vertical, and a 10-4 broad jump. He wasn't invited to the combine, but those numbers makes the slot receiver a Day 3-priority free agent draft prospect.

Other notable pro day results from Monday

HOUSTON

Representatives from all 32 teams watched 10 players work out outdoors on FieldTurf. There were three NFL linebacker coaches and one defensive backs coach in attendance.

» LB Tyus Bowser (6-2 3/8, 245) ran the short shuttle in 4.38 seconds, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. This is a very good player.

» WR Greg Ward (5-10 1/2, 188) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.55 seconds, had a 34.5-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, a 4.26-second short shuttle, and a 6.96-second three-cone. He's transitioning from college quaterback, and looked very good in the wide receiver drills.

» CB Howard Wilson (6-0 3/4, 184) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.58 seconds, had a 33.5-inch vertical, and 10 reps on the bench. he stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. he didn't go through position drills, telling scouts he wanted to focus on private workouts.

» DE Cam Malveaux (6-5 1/2, 273) ran the 40 in 4.72 and 4.69 seconds, had a 37.5-inch vertical, a 10-5 broad jump, a 4.67-second short shuttle, a 7.51-second three-cone, and added 21 strength lifts. This is a pretty good pass rusher with a priority free agent grade.

» CB Brandon Wilson (5-10 1/2, 198) ran the 40 in 4.41 and 4.38 seconds, had a 41-inch vertical, an 11-1 broad jump, a 4.41-second short shuttle, a 7.07-second three-cone, and 24 bench lifts. he was moved to running back late in the season following an injury to a teammate. That might be his best position. He's also a great kick returner.

WESTERN KENTUCKY

Representatives from 28 teams, including the OL coaches from the Bengals and Eagles, watched nine WKU players and seven others from smaller area schools work out in rainy conditions on FieldTurf.

» OL Forrest Lamp (6-3 1/2, 305) stood on all of his combine numbers. He had a very good positional-drill workout.

» WR Taywan Taylor (5-11 1/8, 198) had a 38-inch vertical and an 11-0 broad jump. The vertical was a 4.5-inch improvement from the combine. He stood on the rest of his numbers from Indianapolis.

» Center Max Halpin (6-3 1/2, 300) ran the 40 in 5.37 and 5.32 seconds, had a 28-inch vertical, an 8-1 broad jump, a 4.89-second short shuttle, a 7.59-second three-cone, and 35 strength lifts. He's a projected free agent.

VILLANOVA

Representatives from 18 NFL teams, including six defensive line coaches, watched three Villanova players and seven more from smaller area schools at Tate's indoor facility.

» DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (6-6 7/8, 284) stood on all of his combine numbers. In position drills, the DL coaches tried to break him but couldn't; he was going strong from start to finish. He has massively long arms at 35 3/8 inches long.

» OLB Austin Calitro (6-0 1/2, 239) ran the 40 in 4.67 and 4.67 seconds, had a 34-inch vertical, a 9-3 broad jump, a 4.31-second short shuttle, a 6.96-second three-cone, and added 24 strength lifts. He's a projected free agent.

TEXAS SOUTHERN

Representatives from 27 teams watched eight players go through workouts at Rice University. It took place outdoors on FieldTurf. The only prospect present played basketball last season.

» Derrick Griffin (6-6 1/4, 248) didn't run the 40 because of a quadriceps muscle injury but did go through wide receiver position drills. He had a 31-inch vertical, a 9-11 broad jump, a 4.52-second short shuttle, and added 11 bench lifts. The former four-star Miami football recruit and accomplished basketball player went through position drills for wide receivers. His performance was underwhelming, and how much the quad injury had to do with it is unknown.

