Pro day results: Florida, FSU, Texas, EWU, Shepherd, UNLV

» CB Teez Tabor (6-0 1/2, 196) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.75 seconds, had a 32.5-inch vertical, a 4.15-second short shuttle, and a 6.99-second three-cone. He doesn't run very fast but he makes up for it with anticipation and change of direction. He reminds me some of Joe Haden. His lack of speed probably drops him from the first round, but some team will get a pretty good player with excellent ball skills in the second round.