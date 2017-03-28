Pro day results: Florida, FSU, Texas, EWU, Shepherd, UNLV

All 32 NFL teams sent representatives to Florida's pro day on Tuesday, and one head coach left the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix early to fly across the country to the star-studded scouting event.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was among those in attendance, along with Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and the Giants VP of player evaluation Marc Ross. They watched 21 players work out indoors on FieldTurf. Gators coach Jim McElwain was excitedly providing details on the school's new $100 million stand-alone indoor football facility that's scheduled to open in 2019.
» LB Alex Anzalone (6-2 7/8, 243) stood on all of his numbers from the combine. He went through positions drills and was said to have an exceptional workout. He's a Day 2 draft pick.
» DT Caleb Brantley (6-2 3/4, 306) stood on all of his combine numbers but went through positions drills.
» LB Bryan Cox Jr. (6-3 1/8, 258) stood on all of his numbers from the combine with the exception of the bench press. He increased his reps by two, from 16 in Indianapolis to 18 in Gainesville. He had a good workout.
» LB Jarrad Davis (6-1, 234) ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.58 and 4.60 seconds, had a 38.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot-9 broad jump, a 4.29-second short shuttle, a 7.30-second three-cone drill, and 23 lifts on the bench. This is a very good player who should get drafted in Round 1.
» Safety Marcus Maye (5-11 5/8, 207) ran the 40 in 4.50 and 4.52 seconds, had a 33.5-inch vertical, a 9-10 broad jump, a 4.25-second short shuttle, and a 7.10-second three-cone. He had a solid workout.
» OT David Sharpe (6-6, 343) stood on all of his combine numbers, and went through position drills.
» CB Teez Tabor (6-0 1/2, 196) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.75 seconds, had a 32.5-inch vertical, a 4.15-second short shuttle, and a 6.99-second three-cone. He doesn't run very fast but he makes up for it with anticipation and change of direction. He reminds me some of Joe Haden. His lack of speed probably drops him from the first round, but some team will get a pretty good player with excellent ball skills in the second round.
» CB Quincy Wilson (6-1 3/8, 211) only did the broad jump (9-5) and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He was performed very well in positional drills.
» DL Joey Ivie (6-3 1/8, 298) didn't stand on his combine numbers because he wasn't invited. On Tuesday, he ran the 40 in 5.10 and 5.12 seconds, had a 29-inch vertical, an 8-9 broad jump, a 4.70-second short shuttle, and an 8.05-second three-cone. He's a projected free agent.
Other notable pro days on Tuesday
FLORIDA STATE
Representatives from all 32 teams were in Tallahassee to watch 19 players work out indoors on FieldTurf.
» RB Dalvin Cook (5-10 3/8, 211) ran the 40 in 4.54 and 4.51 seconds and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He was said to have an exceptional workout. In my mind, he's the No. 2 running back prospect in the draft, behind Leonard Fournette. He's explosive and catches the ball well.
» OT Roderick Johnson (6-6 3/8, 301) ran the 40 in 4.91 and 4.90 seconds, had a 29.5-inch vertical, an 8-7 broad jump, a 4.94-second short shuttle, and 7.95-second three-cone. He had a good workout doing positional drills. I worry about his lower-body strength but it doesn't show up much on tape.
» WR Travis Rudolph (5-11 1/2, 189) ran a pair of 4.59-second 40s and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had an OK workout.
» FB Freddie Stevenson (6-0, 238) ran the 40 in 4.73 and 4.69 seconds, had a 30.5-inch vertical, a 9-4 broad jump, a 4.94-second short shuttle, and a 6.94-second three-cone. He is one of just a few true fullbacks in this draft.
» CB Marquez White (5-11 3/8, 192) ran the 40 in 4.64 and 4.63 seconds, had a 36-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.36-second short shuttle, and a 7.28-second three-cone. he had a good workout.
» WR Kermit Whitfield (5-8, 185) ran two 40s (4.47 and 4.43 seconds) and stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
» WR Bobo Wilson (5-9 5/8, 186) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.56 seconds and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
TEXAS
» D'Onta Foreman (6-0 1/8, 234) ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.46 seconds. He had a 33-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.26-second short shuttle, and a 7.21-second three-cone. His workout in position drills was exceptional; he shocked most by catching the ball so well out of the backfield.
Tyrone Swoopes (6-4 1/8, 247) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.77 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, a 4.39-second short shuttle, a 6.89-second three-cone, and added 19 bench lifts. He's transitioning from quarterback to tight end, and for a guy who has never played the position, he looked pretty natural catching the ball. He'll be a priority free agent after the draft.
» OL Kent Perkins (6-4 5/8, 320) ran identical 5.26-second 40s, had a 30.5-inch vertical, an 8-10 broad jump, a 4.67-second short shuttle, an 8.02-second three-cone, and added 35 bench lifts. Perkins has trouble changing directions. He'll be a good priority free agent addition for some zone-blocking team.
EASTERN WASHINGTON
Representatives from several NFL teams, including Titans GM Jon Robinson, watched six players work out outdoors on FieldTurf in windy ands wet conditions.
» WR Kendrick Bourne (6-1 3/8, 198) ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.58 seconds, had a 36-inch vertical, and lifted the bar 10 times on the bench press. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He had a good workout, showing very good hands and ball skills.
» WR Cooper Kupp (6-1 1/2, 202) ran the 40 in 4.56 and 4.59 seconds (ran 4.62 at the combine), had a 29.5-inch vertical, a 4.12-second short shuttle, and a 6.53-second three-cone. He stood on the rest of his numbers from Indianapolis. This is a very solid player who had a good, plus workout.
» Pass rusher Samson Ebukam (6-1 7/8, 240) ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.54 seconds, had a 39-inch vertical, a 10-10 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle, a 7.07-second three-cone, and added 24 lifts. He played defensive end at Eastern Washington but he's projected as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL. He will be a post-draft free agent.
SHEPHERD
Representatives from nine teams watched eight players from Shepherd and another six from surrounding schools work out outdoors on FieldTurf in rainy conditions.
WR Billy Brown (6-3 7/8, 253) ran the 40 in 4.64 and 4.70 seconds, had a 4.49-second short shuttle, a 7.00-second three-cone, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
UNLV
Representatives from 15 NFL teams watched 12 players work out outdoors on FieldTurf, and two players with NFL bloodlines emerged as priority free agent prospects.
» LB Tai Lotulelei (6-0 1/4, 229), whose brother, John, plays linebacker for the Cowboys, ran the 40 in 4.78 (with the wind) and 4.88 (against), had a 34.5-inch vertical, a 10-1 broad jump, a 4.30-second short shuttle, a 6.94-second three-cone, and added 22 strength lifts.
FLORIDA A&M
Tampa Bay was the only team represented at A&M's pro day, where 16 players from several small schools work out outdoors on FieldTurf. Two players emerged with free agent projections.
» Pass rusher Curtis Alexander (6-1 1/8, 235) ran the 40 in 4.66 and 4.67 seconds, had a 40.5-inch vertical, a 10-1 broad jump, a 4.57-second short shuttle, a 7.76-second three-cone, and added 20 strength lifts.
» Safety Jacques Bryant (5-11 1/2, 206) ran the 40 in 4.42 and 4.40 seconds, had a 41-inch vertical, an 11-0 broad jump, a 4.19-second short shuttle, a 7.69-second three-cone, and 24 bench lifts.
MIAMI (OHIO)
Eight players worked out indoors on FieldTurf, and three players emerged as free agent possibilities.
» DE Austin Gearing (6-4 7/8, 256) ran the 40 in 4.89 and 4.90 seconds, had a 30.5-inch vertical, a 9-10 broad jump, a 4.48-second short shuttle, a 7.14-second three-cone, and added 22 strength lifts.
» Pass rusher JT Jones (6-1 1/8, 249) had a 39.5-inch vertical, a 10-8 broad jump, a 4.36-second short shuttle, a 7.10-second three-cone, and 16 bench lifts. He suffered a hamstring pull midway through his first 40, so there is no recorded 40 time on him. He played defensive end at Miami but is projected as an outside linebacker in the NFL.
» WR Rokeem Williams (5-11 3/8, 200) ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.59 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical, a 10-4 broad jump, a 4.20-second short shuttle, a 6.84-second three-cone, and 11 bench lifts.
IOWA STATE, DRAKE
Representatives from 30 teams watched nine Iowa State players and three others from smaller area schools work out indoors on FieldTurf. Iowa State didn't have any pro prospects at the pro day, but most in attendance were there to see the one player who was at the combine.
» Drake TE Eric Saubert (6-4 7/8, 249) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.69 seconds, had a 35.5-inch vertical, a 4.59-second short shuttle, a 7.34-second three-cone, and went through a good workout.