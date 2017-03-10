Pro day results: Auburn, Alabama St., Tuskegee, Tulsa, Army

» Safety Rudy Ford (5-11 1/4, 200) ran the 40 in 4.36 and 4.38 seconds. He injured his ankle in the Iron Bowl last season, which forced him to miss the Senior Bowl. He was at the combine, but only participated in the bench press (20 reps). At the pro day on Friday, he was still having trouble cutting so he did not participate in drills. He is expected to work out for teams in a couple of weeks.