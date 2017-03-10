Pro day results: Auburn, Alabama St., Tuskegee, Tulsa, Army

If you're into good barbecue, Auburn was the place to be on Friday. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert, were on hand to watch 17 players work out at the school's indoor pro day on FieldTurf, and they were all treated to a big BBQ lunch.

While lacking the top-end talent of recent years, Auburn did have three players work out who attended the combine, including:

» DT Montravius Adams (6-3 3/4, 304) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 and 4.91 seconds. He had a very good workout for defensive line coaches.

» Safety Rudy Ford (5-11 1/4, 200) ran the 40 in 4.36 and 4.38 seconds. He injured his ankle in the Iron Bowl last season, which forced him to miss the Senior Bowl. He was at the combine, but only participated in the bench press (20 reps). At the pro day on Friday, he was still having trouble cutting so he did not participate in drills. He is expected to work out for teams in a couple of weeks.

» Pass rusher Carl Lawson (6-0 7/8, 259) only did position drills and chose to stand on his combine numbers. He had a very good position workout.

» WR Marcus Davis (5-9 1/2, 179), who did not receive a combine invitation, had an impressive workout, catching the ball very well. He ran the 40 in 4.53 and 4.50 seconds, had a 31.5-inch vertical, a 9-foot-6 broad jump, a 4.40-second short shuttle, and a 7.39-second three-cone drill. I think his draft projection is free agent.

» CB Josh Holsey (5-9 3/4, 190), who has had two separate torn ACLs in his four seasons at Auburn, ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.46 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical, a 9-10 broad jump, a 4.40-second short shuttle, 6.97-second three-cone drill, and added 15 lifts on the bench press. He's projected as a free agent.

Other notable pro days on Friday

ALABAMA STATE / TUSKEGEE

The two schools combined to form one pro day, and two Alabama State players -- uninvited to the combine -- put themselves into position to get drafted. There were 19 NFL teams who sent representatives to watch a total of 17 players work out outdoors on FieldTurf.

» TE Brandon Barnes (6-4 3/4, 255) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 and 4.69 seconds, had a 35.5-inch vertical, a 9-6 broad jump, a 4.69-second short shuttle, a 7.03-second three-cone drill, and added 20 lifts on the bench press. His workout was very good and now projects as a late-round pick.

» OT Jylan Ware (6-7 1/2, 317) ran the 40 in 5.06 and 4.92 seconds, had a 29-inch vertical, a 9-5 broad jump, a 4.70 short shuttle, and a 7.96 three-cone drill. he did not lift. Like Barnes, he now has a low-round draft projection.

TULSA

» WR Keevan Lucas (5-9 3/8, 194) ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.63 seconds, had a 37-inch vertical, a 10-3 broad jump, a 4.40-second short shuttle and a 7.29-second three-cone.

» QB Dane Evans (6-0 3/8, 210) ran the 40 in 5.09, 5.00 seconds, had a 31-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, a 4.36 short shuttle, and a 7.22 three-cone. He's a free agent prospect who reminds many scouts of Case Keenum.

ARMY

Five NFL teams watched four players work out indoors on FieldTurf.

» LB Andrew King (5-11 1/4, 228) ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.80 seconds, had a 36.5 vertical, a 9-10 broad jump, a 4.30-second short shuttle, a 7.21-second three-cone, and 17 bench lifts. He's a projected post-draft free agent.

