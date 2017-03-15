Pro Day results: Arkansas, Georgia, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech

All 32 NFL teams were represented at Wisconsin's pro day on Wednesday, including Packers GM Ted Thompson and several linebacker position coaches. The workout with 14 players took place inside the McClain Center on FieldTurf.
» LB Vince Biegel (6-3, 244) stood on all of his combine numbers with the exception of the short shuttle, which he ran in 4.16 seconds. He looked surprising good in pass drops, showing he can possibly be an every-down player.
RB Corey Clement (5-10, 216) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 and 4.57 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, a 10-foot-0 broad jump, a 4.28 short shuttle and a 6.91 three-cone drill.
RB Dare Ogunbowale (5-10 5/8, 206) ran the 40 in 4.60 and 4.62 seconds, and the short shuttle in 4.25 seconds. He stood on the reset of his combine numbers. He caught the ball extremely well out of the backfield.
OT Ryan Ramczyk (6-5 3/4, 305) didn't work out because of a recent hip surgery.
CB Sojourn Shelton (5-9 1/4, 177) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.54 seconds, had a 10-4 broad jump and a 6.79-second three-cone. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
LB T.J. Watt (6-4 5/8, 250) stood on all of his outstanding combine numbers and looked very good in his workout.
Other notable pro days on Wednesday
ARKANSAS
Thirty teams sent representatives to work out 18 players indoors on FieldTurf. It was a well-run pro day by head coach Bret Bielema and strength coach Ben Herbert where and scouts were fed biscuits and gravy -- the whole nine yards.
The school had eight players invited to the combine, and all of them participated at the pro day. One player who wasn't invited is now on NFL radars after putting up terrific numbers on Wednesday:
» WR Dominique Reed (6-1 7/8, 182) ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.39 seconds, had a 40-inch vertical, a 10-foot-4 broad jump, a 4.50 short shuttle, and a 6.82-second three-cone drill. He only was able to get up six reps on the bench press, however. The 40 time and vertical would have each ranked third among wide receivers at the combine.
» PunterToby Baker (6-3, 212) was the only player to go through drills outdoors. He punted well in windy conditions.
» ILB Brooks Ellis (6-1 5/8, 241) ran the 40 in 4.71 and 4.69 seconds, had a 31.5-inch vertical, a 9-6 broad jump, a 4.36-second short shuttle, a 6.84-second three-cone, and added 20 lifts on the bench press.
» Wr Keon Hatcher (6-1, 216) did not work out because of a lingering hamstring injury.
» DE Jeremiah Ledbetter (6-3 1/8, 275) ran the 40 in 4.83 and 4.81 seconds, had a 33.5-inch vertical and a 10-0 broad jump. he stood on the rest of his combine numbers, and looked very athletic in drills. I like this player.
» WR Drew Morgan (5-11 3/8, 191) ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.63 seconds, had a 4.42-second short shuttle, a 6.64-second three-cone, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He caught the ball very well in the receiver drills.
» OT Dan Skipper (6-9 1/2, 311) ran the 40 in 5.31 and 5.26 seconds, had a 4.94-second short shuttle, a 7.75-second three-cone, and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He had what was described to me as a "good, not great" workout.
» TE Jeremy Sprinkle (6-4 7/8, 253) ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.60 seconds, had a 30.5-inch vertical, a 9-8 broad jump, a 4.53-second short shuttle, a 7.09-second three-cone, and added 15 bench-press lifts. He's a good tight end in a very deep tight end class.
» DE Deatrich Wise (6-5 1/4, 268) stood on all of his combine numbers but showed a lot of power in the DL drills.
GEORGIA
If you talk to scouts on the pro day circuit, Alabama quickly comes out of their mouths when you ask them about their favorite stop. Georgia is quickly gaining ground.
The Bulldogs held their pro day on Wednesday and representatives from 29 teams, including a larget contingent from the Falcons, watched 15 players work out inside the school's brand-new state-of-the-art facility on FieldTurf. Head coach Kirby Smart talked to scouts and promised them an open-door policy like Alabama, and the team reps were treated to breakfast and lunch.
While Georgia only had one player invited to the combine this year, they have a lot of pro prospects in the pipeline. The ones worth noting from Wednesday's pro day include:
» WR Isaiah McKenzie (5-7 7/8, 171) stood on all of his combine numbers, including the 6.64-second three-cone drill that ranked second in Indianapolis among wideouts. He had a really good workout, showing outstanding quickness.
» Safety Quincy Mauger (6-0, 208) ran two 40s in 4.60 and 4.62 seconds, had a 37.5-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.22-second short shuttle, a 6.83-second three-cone, and added 20 lifts on the bench press. He's projected as a late Day 3 draft pick.
» OL Brandon Kublanow (6-2, 300) ran the 40 in 5.30 and 5.27 seconds, had a 29-inch vertical, an 8-4 broad jump, a 4.75-second short shuttle, an 8.05-second three-cone, and added 31 bench-press lifts. He's a projected free agent.
» DB Maurice Smith (5-11 7/8, 194) ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.62 seconds, had a 31.5-inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump, a 4.30-second short shuttle, a 7.02 three-cone, and 16 bench lifts. He's projected as a free agent.
» Another projected free agent, WR Reggie Davis (5-11 1/4, 158) ran a 4.40-second 40.
VIRGINIA TECH
All 32 teams were represented at the Hokies' pro day, where 20 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf. The heat didn't work inside the facility so players had to work out in frigid temperatures. Tight end coaches from the Bengals and Jets were in attendance, as were the receivers coaches from the Jets and Titans.
» DB Chuck Clark (5-11 7/8, 205) ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.57 seconds, had a 33.5-inch vertical, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He had a good workout at safety.
» DL Ken Ekanem (6-2 1/2, 259) ran the 40 in 4.76 and 4.80 seconds, ran the short shuttle in 4.51 seconds, and had 20 strength lifts. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
» QB Jerod Evans (6-2 3/8, 234) stood on all of his combine numbers. he had a good workout but this, unfortunately, is an example of someone who should have stayed in school.
» WR Isaiah Ford (6-1, 191) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.59 seconds, and ran the short shuttle in 4.29 seconds. He stood on the rest of his numbers from Indianapolis.
» TE Bucky Hodges (6-5 3/8, 248) didn't run the three-cone at the combine and elected not to run it at his pro day. He stood on all of his numbers from the combine. He had a good workout.
» FB Sam Rogers (5-10 1/8, 232) ran the 40 in 4.89 and 4.87 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.22 seconds. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers.
» OL Jonathan McLaughlin (6-4 1/4, 302) ran the 40 in 5.51 and 5.57 seconds, had a 24-inch vertical, a 7-9 broad jump, a 4.95-second short shuttle, and an 8.03-second three-cone. he didn't do any lifts because of a right pectoral muscle strain. His measurements, including 34.5-inch arms, gives him free agent status.
» OL Augie Conte (6-5 3/4, 308) ran the 40 in 5.27 and 5.40 seconds, had a 27.5-inch vertical, an 8-4 broad jump, a 4.76-second short shuttle, a 7.76-second three-cone, and added 27 bench lifts. His arms were measured at 32.5 inches. He is a projected free agent.
PORTLAND STATE
Portland State's pro day drew representatives from 15 NFL teams. There were 10 PSU players who worked out outdoors on FieldTurf, and seven others from surrounding small schools.
» CB Xavier Coleman (5-10 7/8, 189) ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.50 seconds, had a 40-inch vertical, a 10-5 broad jump, a 4.15-second short shuttle, a 6.85-second three-cone, and added 17 bench lifts. He had heart surgery in high school, but his pro day testing numbers should make him a priority free agent.
» OL Cam Keizur (6-3 1/4, 303) ran the 40 in 5.12 and 5.13 seconds, had a 35.5-inch vertical, a 9-3 broad jump, a 4.85-second short shuttle, a 7.68-second three-cone, and 29 lifts on the bench. Like Coleman, his numbers are intriguing enough to make him a priority free agent.
NORTH CAROLINA-CHARLOTTE
A total of 13 players worked out at Charlotte from five different schools, outdoors on grass and in less-than-desirable conditions.
» DT Larry Ogunjobi (6-3 1/8, 303) stood on all of his combine numbers.
» WR Austin Duke (5-8 1/8, 170) ran the 40 in 4.52 and 4.56 seconds, had a 37-inch vertical, a 10-1 broad jump, a 4.29-second short shuttle, a 6.92-second three-cone, and 15 bench lifts. He's a projected free agent.
JAMES MADISON
Representatives from 23 teams attended James Madison's pro day, where 11 players worked out for scouts and three emerging as prospective post-draft free agents.
» OL Mitch Kirsch (6-4 7/8, 306) ran the 40 in 5.24 and 5.25 seconds, had a 28-inch vertical, an 8-9 broad jump, and added 21 strength lifts. He didn't run the shuttles because of a hamstring injury.
» CB Taylor Reynolds (5-11 1/4, 190) ran the 40 in 4.70 and 4.63 seconds, had a 33.5-inch vertical, a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.23-second short shuttle, and a 6.93-second three-cone.
» CB Gage Steele (6-0 5/8, 236) ran the 40 in 4.82 and 4.79 seconds, had a 30-inch vertical, a 4.48-second short shuttle, a 7.28-second three-cone, and 23 bench lifts.
BUFFALO
» Representatives from nine NFL teams and two CFL teams watched 11 Buffalo and five area small-school players work out at the Bills indoor facility on FieldTurf. Only one player there has a potential NFL future.
» TE Mason Schreck (6-4 1/2, 253) ran the 40 on 4.75 and 4.76 seconds, had a 34-inch vertical, a 9-10 broad jump, a 4.27-second short shuttle, a 7.36-second three-cone, and added 19 bench lifts. He's a projected post-draft priority free agent.
UC DAVIS
Representatives from seven NFL teams and two CFL teams watched 10 players work out outdoors on FieldTurf.
» Punter Coby Wadman (6-0 7/8, 204) had a 30-inch vertical and a 9-2 broad jump and went through a workout. Colts special teams coordinator Tom McMahon worked Wadman out a few days after the pro day. He's a projected free agent.
» OL Chris Schneider (6-5 1/2, 301) ran the 40 in 5.09 and 5.14 seconds, had a 26.5-inch vertical, an 8-6 broad jump, a 4.65-second short shuttle, a 7.48-second three-cone, and added 25 bench lifts. He's a projected free agent.