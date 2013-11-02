Princeton's Quinn Epperly sets consecutive completions record

Cornell senior Jeff Mathews is a pro prospect, but Princeton junior Quinn Epperly was the quarterback to watch Saturday in the Tigers' 53-20 rout.
Week 10: Top QB performances
Epperly completed his first 29 passes, which set an NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record for consecutive completions. He finished 32 of 35 for 325 yards and three TDs, and he also ran for three scores.
It was the second consecutive game in which he accounted for six touchdowns.
Epperly was 18 of 18 in the first half, then started the second half with 11 consecutive completions to break the record of 28 set by Appalachian State's Richie Williams in 2004.
