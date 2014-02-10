President Obama, and First Lady supportive of Michael Sam

Former Missouri pass rusher and 2014 NFL Draft prospect Michael Sam received support from the highest of places Monday for his decision to make public that he is gay, from President Barack Obama and, earlier in the morning, from First Lady Michelle Obama. Via Twitter, the Obamas joined a lengthy cast of Sam supporters on social media:
Sam is set to become the NFL's first openly gay player this fall, presuming he is drafted or signs as a free agent and makes a club roster. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks projects the SEC's 2013 leader in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (19) to be drafted between Rounds 3-5 of the May 8-10 draft, although one NFL general manager told mmqb.si.com that Sam is overrated as a prospect, and doesn't expect him to be drafted at all.
Sam (6-foot-2, 255 pounds) revealed his sexual orientation to the New York Times and ESPN on Sunday night.