President Obama, and First Lady supportive of Michael Sam

Sam is set to become the NFL's first openly gay player this fall, presuming he is drafted or signs as a free agent and makes a club roster. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks projects the SEC's 2013 leader in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (19) to be drafted between Rounds 3-5 of the May 8-10 draft, although one NFL general manager told mmqb.si.com that Sam is overrated as a prospect, and doesn't expect him to be drafted at all.