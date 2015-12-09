Predictions for 2015 Heisman and more college football awards

The finalists: RB Derrick Henry, Alabama; RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford; QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma; QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson; CB Desmond King, Iowa.

Projected winner: Watson. The Clemson quarterback's dual-threat capabilities make the Tigers' offense a nightmare to defend, and he's done it for the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Plus, this award has a tendency to go to a quarterback. Eight of the last 11 winners have been signal-callers, including Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota the last two years. The criteria for the Camp Award and the Heisman Trophy are generally the same (nation's top player), though they don't always align with the same winner. Still, the last two have swept the pair (Winston and Mariota).