Power of Johnny Manziel seen in licensing royalties revenue list

Texas remained No. 1 for the ninth consecutive year in the annual list of collegiate licensing royalties revenue.
The Collegiate Licensing Company handles the athletic trademark licensing for nearly 200 of the nation's top universities, and ESPN reported Tuesday that Texas again led the way on CLC's annual list.
Rounding out the top 10 were Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M and North Carolina.
FSU moved from 21st to No. 8 largely on the strength of its football team's national title run last season. Texas A&M was also a big riser -- the school moved up 10 spots, from 19th to No. 9, thanks to the impact of Johnny Manziel.
While CLC handles the licensing for most "big" schools nationally (68 percent of the FBS ranks), it does not handle Ohio State, Oregon or USC, three schools that conceivably could be in the top 10 in licensing revenue.
The Collegiate Licensing Company was founded in 1981 by Bill Battle, who had been Tennessee's football coach from 1970-76. Battle, who became a multimillionaire because of CLC, currently is Alabama's athletic director. CLC was purchased by IMG in 2007.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.