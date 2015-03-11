Potential rookie FA gets good look at EWU's pro day

Representatives from 10 NFL teams were present at Eastern Washington's pro day on Wednesday, when six players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Free safety Tevin McDonald -- who was at the NFL Scouting Combine last month -- was not at the pro day and will work out instead at Fresno State's pro day on Thursday.
Offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (6-foot-5 3/4, 315 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.24 seconds on both attempts. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot-10 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 8.04 seconds and the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.81 seconds. He performed 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Rodgers has 33-inch arms.