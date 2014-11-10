Potential J.T. Barrett-Braxton Miller QB battle an intriguing one

Miller was the Big Ten's player of the year in 2012 and '13, and Barrett has become a leading contender -- with tailbacks Melvin Gordon of Wisconsin and Ameer Abdullah of Nebraska -- for the award this season. Regardless of whether Barrett is honored this season, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to imagine a Buckeyes team with both Barrett and Miller next season because it is becoming increasingly more difficult to think that Barrett would be fine with being a backup. While Miller is an excellent athlete and a better runner than Barrett, he is not seen as an NFL-ready quarterback. Might he go pro anyway? Could he return to Ohio State -- but at a different position? Suddenly, Miller is more than an in-the-background story line now.