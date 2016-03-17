Potential first-round QB encounters expected challenge in draft prep

Like any quarterback readying for the NFL draft, Paxton Lynch will be glad to work with receivers he's familiar with when he returns to the University of Memphis on March 28 to begin final preparations for an April 6 pro day workout.
Lynch, however, will be more relieved than most.
Because finding talented receivers to throw to in Orlando, where he's trained both before and after the NFL Scouting Combine, has gotten difficult.
"I've had some receivers from the (Arena Football League's) Orlando Predators working with me, but they've started training camp now, so I'm finding whoever I can," Lynch said. "It has been tricky to find guys."
Former Florida State WR Greg Carr, who spent the 2009 preseason with the San Diego Chargers before being waived as an undrafted rookie, was among the Predators' receivers who has worked with Lynch. Enter Charlie Taaffe, Lynch's private quarterback coach and a former member of George O'Leary's coaching staff at UCF, who has gotten a few former Knights receivers to step in to catch Lynch's passes.
"Quincy McDuffie, who plays up in the CFL, he's two years out of UCF now and he's helped us, and his younger brother Alton 'Pig' Howard from Tennessee will throw with us next week," Taaffe said. "Another friend of Quincy's is supposed to join us as well. Really we've just got to get through next week, then we're heading to Memphis.
"It's a lot better than getting the strength coach to spot up and catch some balls," Taaffe added with a laugh. "It's been a bit of a scramble, which is kind of a universal problem everywhere with this kind of thing."
Since returning to Orlando from the combine, Lynch's daily regimen has called for throwing passes four days a week, skipping Wednesdays and weekends, and weightlifting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. From 9 a.m. until late afternoon, his training for Memphis' pro day has been constant, resolute and uninterrupted by private workouts with NFL clubs, which have been scheduled but haven't yet begun.
Meanwhile, Lynch's nutritionist has clipped one of his favorite guilty pleasures out of his diet.
"I'm laying off the sweet tea now," Lynch said.