Potential draft replacements for Chris Borland, Patrick Willis

Like Borland, Perryman (5-10 3/4, 236) is a sub-6-foot linebacker. But as with Borland, Perryman is an old-school inside 'backer who delivers a blow -- Perryman is one of the biggest hitters in this draft -- and always seems to be around the ball. He is a hard worker with a good football IQ, but his ability in pass coverage is a concern; he might only be a two-down linebacker at the next level. But he is a thumper against the run and understands leverage. Perryman was a part-time starter as a true freshman in 2011, then was a fulltime starter in his final three seasons at UM; he had 228 total tackles in his final two seasons and forced seven fumbles in his career. Former NFL running back Clinton Portis has said Perryman is a good fit for San Francisco.