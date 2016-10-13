Postponed LSU-Florida game will be played Nov. 19

Florida and LSU have completed the scheduling shell game necessary to make up the game postponed due to Hurricane Matthew, and the outcome for the Tigers is an extra SEC home game. The game, originally scheduled for Oct. 8, will be played at LSU on Nov. 19, rather than UF, where it was originally scheduled, the SEC confirmed in a release.
LSU had been scheduled to play South Alabama on Nov. 19, and Florida had been scheduled to face Presbyterian College the same day. The SEC schools will buy out their contracts for those games to open the date. LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva had been adamant that the Tigers would not give up a home game on the Nov. 19 date.
"It was important for us to come to a resolution. Each university had its own set of concerns throughout this process, however existing SEC regulations did not provide an avenue to resolve conflicting issues in a more timely manner," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated. "As I have repeatedly said, this game needed to be played. In the end, I want to give credit to the University of Florida for making concessions to move this year's game to Baton Rouge."
LSU will play at Florida in both 2017 and 2018 to even the home games in the series.
The SEC stated in its release that LSU and Florida would have been ineligible to compete for the SEC title this season had the game not been rescheduled.