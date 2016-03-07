Possible FAs work out at Alabama State, Northern Arizona, Troy

Potential rookie free-agent pickups worked out at the pro days of Alabama State, Northern Arizona and Troy last week.
Alabama State
There were nine NFL teams present at Alabama State's pro day on Friday. There were 11 players who worked out, doing so outdoors on FieldTurf, with one such player a possible free-agent pickup following the 2016 NFL Draft.
Offensive lineman Damian Love -- 6-foot-2, 299 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.3 and 5.31 seconds. He had a 28-inch vertical jump and 8-foot broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 7.82 seconds and the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.77 seconds. He also performed 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Northern Arizona
There were 15 NFL teams present at Northern Arizona's pro day on Thursday, when eight players worked out outdoors in 60-degree temperatures and sunshine. Four players are possible free-agent pickups.
Cornerback Marcus Alford -- 5-foot-9 1/4, 175 pounds -- had a 37-inch vertical jump and did 14 reps of 225 pounds. He didn't do anything else due to a pulled left hamstring.
Running back Nick Butier -- 6-0 3/4, 243 -- was only able to do 20 reps on the bench, and won't be able to do a full work out until some time in May as he recovers from a foot injury.
Tight end Randall Rickert -- 6-2 1/4, 248 -- did 25 reps on the bench press, but did not do the runs or position drills due to left ankle ligament damage.
Wide receiver Dejzon Walker -- 6-0 3/4, 221 -- ran the 40 in 4.58 and 4.6 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.19 seconds.
Troy
There were representatives from 12 NFL teams present for Troy's pro day on Friday, when 14 players worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
Running back Brandon Burks -- 5-8 5/8, 208 -- ran the 40 in 4.56 seconds on both attempts. He had a 37-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.18 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.88 seconds. He performed 24 bench press reps. Burks caught the ball well during his positional workout.
Defensive end Tyler Roberts -- 6-1 1/2, 224 -- ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.74 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-11 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.14 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.88 seconds. He performed 18 reps on the bench. Roberts worked out as both a fullback and linebacker at the pro day.