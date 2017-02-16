Polling draft prospects: Which NFL player do you want to face?

NFL cornerbacks know well that covering Julio Jones is no fun. But more than anyone else, Jones was the answer when Senior Bowl prospects were asked who in the NFL they would most like to face. No other wide receiver got more than two votes (Odell Beckham), while the most popular answer for wide receivers was Seattle Seahawks CB Richard Sherman. Players at many positions were asked; hence answers with a wide position range, as well. Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall, for instance, wants another shot at former Aggies teammate Jake Matthews, now the Atlanta Falcons' left tackle.