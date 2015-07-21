Police release 911 call in alleged Dalvin Cook incident

The Tallahassee Police Department has released a 911 call from the incident in which Florida State running back Dalvin Cook was accused of punching a woman multiple times outside Clyde's & Costello's Bar in Tallahassee, Fla. But unlike the publicly released security video of a separate incident of violence against a woman that resulted in the dismissal of former FSU quarterback De'Andre Johnson earlier this month, the 911 recording doesn't make clear that Cook was involved.
As the call begins, the alleged victim says, "Some football players hit me, my lip is bleeding."
Cook has been charged with misdemeanor battery and has been indefinitely suspended from the team, though his attorney maintains that his client did not strike the alleged victim. FSU coach Jimbo Fisher said earlier Tuesday at the ACC Football Kickoff event that he has not to this point considered dismissing Cook from the team, as he did with Johnson.
Later in the 911 call, the alleged victim tells the dispatcher the men identified themselves as FSU football players and "got a little rowdy because my friend didn't want to talk to them."
As a freshman last year, Cook rushed for 1,008 yards on 170 carries and is the program's presumed starter for 2015.
In the aftermath of the Johnson and Cook cases, FSU president John Thrasher met with the entire team to reiterate behavioral expectations, and announced that Fisher and athletic director Stan Wilcox are developing a plan to "help our student-athletes understand the consequences of poor behavior."