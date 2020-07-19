Around the NFL

Sunday, Jul 19, 2020 12:59 PM

Players tweet coordinated response to NFL's COVID-19 guidelines

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

A wide array of noteworthy NFL players took to Twitter on Sunday to express concern over the league's COVID-19 protocols less than a day after it was announced training camps would start as scheduled on July 28.

Each player punctuated their statement with the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay.

All 32 teams participated in a conference call Friday that provided updates regarding the latest information related to the ongoing pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.

Following the call, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy tweeted out a statement from the league:

"NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season. We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC. We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported, per an informed source, that each team has submitted infectious disease emergency response plans, which have been approved by NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills as well as joint infectious disease experts. He added that the union also must approve before teams can have more than 20 players in building.

