Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 04:41 PM

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy tweeted out a statement from the league on the call:

"NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season. We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC. We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players."

The call was the latest step in a larger effort to sort out differences and define protocols and rules under which the league will operate during this unprecedented time. Earlier Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported one potential rule adjustment would be a shortening of injured reserve to return from eight weeks to three, with the two-player limit removed entirely. This is an example of an issue that still needs to be addressed rather quickly with training camp report dates arriving as early as July 20 for two NFL teams.

McCarthy added that the NFL and NFLPA recently developed a health information video, with the league mandating that every team hold a virtual education session to allow players and staff to ask questions of the club's medical staff or Infection Control Officer.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith also spoke separately Friday, telling media members that union officials had a call last night with team doctors, who provided the opinion "with a couple reservations" it is safe to open training camp, per Pelissero.

Smith went on to address perhaps the greatest act everyone can take in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19: wearing a mask.

"Wearing a mask will probably be the most significant component of whether sports return in this country," Smith said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. "That's not a political statement; that's a common sense and scientific statement."

The NFL and NFLPA recently developed a health information video, with the league mandating that every team hold a virtual education session to allow players and staff to ask questions of the club's medical staff or Infection Control Officer.

We've yet to reach a final conclusion to these discussions, but as is evidenced by the seemingly daily conversations between league, union and medical professionals, the NFL is working toward starting its 2020 season on time -- even if things end up looking different than usual.

Related Content

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'
news

Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'

Justin Simmons will play on the one-year franchise tag in 2020 after the safety and the Denver Broncos failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before an NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans GM 'may or may not have' spoken with Clowney recently

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson joined ESPN on Thursday but was mum on whether he'd spoken to Jadeveon Clowney's reps in recent weeks. 
Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 
news

Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that part of the NFL's proposal to the NFLPA allows for any player to opt out of playing with written notice by August 1. 
Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M
news

Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday night that the NFL has proposed cutting each team's player costs by $40 million in salary cap and/or benefits for this season.
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
news

Steve Atwater 'happy' HOF ceremony postponed to 2021

During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, legendary Broncos DB Steve Atwater was asked for his thoughts on having to wait until 2021 to be inducted. Atwater, who's waited 16 years to enter Canton, expressed his relief regarding the decision and optimism for next year's festivities.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL