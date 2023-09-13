Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

The undrafted rookie had four returns on Monday night -- two kickoffs and a pair of punts -- but it was his last of the evening that might well have been the biggest highlight of Week 1. Gipson fielded a punt on the second possession of overtime and weaved 65 yards for a run-off overtime score in New York's 22-16 triumph over the Buffalo Bills. Gipson became just the third NFL player to return a punt for a TD in overtime and joined Tyler Lockett as the only players over the last 10 seasons to score on a punt return in his first league game.