Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 1? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Tagovailoa was flat-out phenomenal as he turned in an all-time season-opening performance Sunday in his Dolphins' 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa's 466 yards passing were the fourth-most in a Week 1 game in NFL history. He finished the day with 28 completions in 45 attempts, three touchdowns and a 110.0 rating. It was Tagovailoa's first game action since Week 16 of last season in which a concussion forced him to miss the rest of the year. He certainly looked to be back and in prime form.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
There was likely to be a 49ers player who would garner NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1, and it went to Aiyuk over teammate Christian McCaffrey, who posted 152 yards rushing and a touchdown. Aiyuk had a career-high 129 yards receiving on eight catches and hauled in two touchdowns. Both of Aiyuk's scoring grabs came in the first half, buoying the 49ers to a 20-0 lead that turned into a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
In the Jets' mercurial 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Whitehead offered consistent excellence. Having entered the game with seven interceptions across his previous five seasons, White tallied three picks in the season opener -- one more than he'd ever registered in a season. Whitehead, who added two tackles, recorded his interceptions in the second, third and fourth quarters.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Bates' Atlanta debut was a memorable and award-winning one. The former Cincinnati Bengals standout was stellar in the Falcons' 24-10 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Bates had a pair of interceptions, forced a fumble and piled up 10 tackles in his first action as a Falcon.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The undrafted rookie had four returns on Monday night -- two kickoffs and a pair of punts -- but it was his last of the evening that might well have been the biggest highlight of Week 1. Gipson fielded a punt on the second possession of overtime and weaved 65 yards for a run-off overtime score in New York's 22-16 triumph over the Buffalo Bills. Gipson became just the third NFL player to return a punt for a TD in overtime and joined Tyler Lockett as the only players over the last 10 seasons to score on a punt return in his first league game.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Though the Eagles' offense often sputtered Sunday in a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, special teams wasn't a problem thanks to the excellence of Elliott. The Philly booter's foot was tried and true as he was perfect on each of his four field goal attempts -- converting from 32, 56, 48 and 51 yards. In total, the Eagles tallied 13 points off the foot of Elliott.