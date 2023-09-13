OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

Swift, a dynamic offseason addition who never had his fuse lit Sunday, garnered just one carry for 3 yards to go along with one catch on two targets for zero yards.

Goedert, considered one of the game's top pass-catching tight ends, didn't record a single catch for the first time since Week 3 of the 2019 season. He was targeted but once.

"Dallas obviously is a fantastic player, and we have to do a great job to try to find ways to get him the ball," Johnson said.

Philadelphia posted 251 yards on 61 plays, converting on four of 13 first downs. As a lack of production was apparent Sunday, the quandary of spreading catches around to Goedert, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and carries to Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny (who was inactive) and quarterback Jalen Hurts remains unanswered.

Said Johnson: "We have to be really, really mindful of that and get all of our players involved."

With a short week to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, just how much improvement is seen from the Eagles offense will be a prevailing storyline.