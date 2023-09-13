Around the NFL

OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 09:19 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Dallas Goedert had two touches on Sunday.

Not apiece, but combined.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, their offense sputtered as a whole. Still, the lack of usage for Goedert and Swift in particular was eyebrow-raising.

It certainly wasn't lost on new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who indicated he'll be cognizant of getting Swift and Goedert more involved going forward.

"Fortunately for us we have some excellent skill position players who are all very deserving of a bunch of touches and can make game-changing plays when they get the ball in their hand," Johnson said Tuesday, via team transcript. "It's up to us to really, really, like you said, just be mindful of that and try to get those guys going within the flow of the game."

Though the Eagles prevailed on Sunday, a lack of chemistry on offense was apparent. So, too, was a lack of production throughout an offense sprinkled with star potential.

Perhaps most glaring in their absence were Goedert and Swift.

Swift, a dynamic offseason addition who never had his fuse lit Sunday, garnered just one carry for 3 yards to go along with one catch on two targets for zero yards.

Goedert, considered one of the game's top pass-catching tight ends, didn't record a single catch for the first time since Week 3 of the 2019 season. He was targeted but once.

"Dallas obviously is a fantastic player, and we have to do a great job to try to find ways to get him the ball," Johnson said.

Philadelphia posted 251 yards on 61 plays, converting on four of 13 first downs. As a lack of production was apparent Sunday, the quandary of spreading catches around to Goedert, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and carries to Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny (who was inactive) and quarterback Jalen Hurts remains unanswered.

Said Johnson: "We have to be really, really mindful of that and get all of our players involved."

With a short week to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, just how much improvement is seen from the Eagles offense will be a prevailing storyline.

Just how often Swift and Goedert get the ball will be one, too.

