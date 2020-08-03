Roundup: Vikings acquire DT P.J. Hall from Raiders in trade

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't cut defensive tackle P.J. Hall after all, but he's still no longer part of the organization.

After informing Hall today that he was being released, Las Vegas traded the former second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-rounder in 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Vikings later confirmed the trade.

The pick is contingent upon Hall being on the roster for a certain number of games.

The Raiders planned to cut Hall after just two seasons with the club.

A 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston St., Hall joined the Raiders with excellent college production, superb athleticism and a very good testing profile during the pre-draft process. Hall started 12 of 16 games played in 2019, compiling 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles along with three QB hits.

The Vikings were in the market for a defensive tackle after Michael Pierce decided to opt-out. Coach Mike Zimmer talked up Armon Watts as a player the Vikes hope can take on some of the workload. Hall now joins the fray with an opportunity to win a role in Minnesota.

We've seen players who have been notified they've been cut end up getting traded prior to the official waiver wire being released that day. The Vikings wanted to test out Hall before the other 30 teams could get a shot at signing him, and it only cost a conditional seventh-round pick.

Hall's college production and athleticism suggest he has the upside to earn a spot on Zimmer's defense if he learns the system in quick order.

The Vikings also received positive news in regard to four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr as he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire. Barr was placed on the list Thursday. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings also announced wide receiver Quartney Davis passed his physical and has been removed from the active/non-football injury list, linebacker Ben Gedeon has been added to the active/physically unable to perform list and wide receiver Davion Davis and cornerback Kemon Hall have been waived.

Otherwise for the Raiders, they placed defensive back D.J. Killings and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga on the reserve/opt-out list.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:

The Washington Football Team is expected to sign wide receiver Dontrelle Inman today, pending a physical, per Rapoport. The seventh-year veteran played seven games for the Colts and Chargers last year, catching 12 passes for 181 yards.

Washington announced that it has waived defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive back Maurice Smith and tight end Caleb Wilson, and released running back Josh Ferguson. The team also announced that linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons has opted out of the 2020 season.