Roundup: Vikings acquire DT P.J. Hall from Raiders in trade

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't cut defensive tackle P.J. Hall after all, but he's still no longer part of the organization.
After informing Hall today that he was being released, Las Vegas traded the former second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-rounder in 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Vikings later confirmed the trade.
The pick is contingent upon Hall being on the roster for a certain number of games.
The Raiders planned to cut Hall after just two seasons with the club.
A 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston St., Hall joined the Raiders with excellent college production, superb athleticism and a very good testing profile during the pre-draft process. Hall started 12 of 16 games played in 2019, compiling 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles along with three QB hits.
The Vikings were in the market for a defensive tackle after Michael Pierce decided to opt-out. Coach Mike Zimmer talked up Armon Watts as a player the Vikes hope can take on some of the workload. Hall now joins the fray with an opportunity to win a role in Minnesota.
We've seen players who have been notified they've been cut end up getting traded prior to the official waiver wire being released that day. The Vikings wanted to test out Hall before the other 30 teams could get a shot at signing him, and it only cost a conditional seventh-round pick.
Hall's college production and athleticism suggest he has the upside to earn a spot on Zimmer's defense if he learns the system in quick order.
The Vikings also received positive news in regard to four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr as he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire. Barr was placed on the list Thursday. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Vikings also announced wide receiver Quartney Davis passed his physical and has been removed from the active/non-football injury list, linebacker Ben Gedeon has been added to the active/physically unable to perform list and wide receiver Davion Davis and cornerback Kemon Hall have been waived.
Otherwise for the Raiders, they placed defensive back D.J. Killings and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga on the reserve/opt-out list.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- The Washington Football Team is expected to sign wide receiver Dontrelle Inman today, pending a physical, per Rapoport. The seventh-year veteran played seven games for the Colts and Chargers last year, catching 12 passes for 181 yards.
Washington announced that it has waived defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive back Maurice Smith and tight end Caleb Wilson, and released running back Josh Ferguson. The team also announced that linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons has opted out of the 2020 season.
- The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson, the 29th overall pick, and also activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller is going to opt out of the 2020 season, Rapoport reported, per a source. The 2019 fourth-round pick notified the team that he is at high risk and believes this is what's best for his long-term future, and Carolina was supportive, Rapoport added. Miller recorded two sacks while appearing in seven games during his rookie season. The move was confirmed on the transaction wire.
- Free-agent defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, who was in camp with the Lions last year, was cleared by Detroit's medical staff as he looks to sign in the coming weeks, Rapoport reported. He sat out the 2019 season while dealing with a torn quad.
- The Baltimore Ravens, who have been in the market for a veteran tight end after trading Hayden Hurst in March, signed Jerell Adams. He spent time with the Saints and Texans last year while appearing in just one game. Adams caught 24 passes for the Giants over the 2016-17 seasons.
- The Seahawks are re-signing defensive end Branden Jackson, Rapoport reported. Seattle released the fifth-year veteran last week but will bring him back under a different deal on Wednesday when he clears protocol, Rapoport added.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are cutting wide receiver Moritz Bohringer, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Bohringer, a four-year veteran, was the first international player drafted into the NFL who didn't play college football. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou was placed on the reserve/opt-out list.
- The Arizona Cardinals have released offensive lineman Jake Benzinger, safety Reggie Floyd and receiver Rashad Medaris.
- The Cleveland Browns announced that quarterback Garrett Gilbert has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while punter Jamie Gillan has been activated off the list. The team also announced safety Karl Joseph (foot) has been added to the active/PUP list and running back Brian Herrien has been waived.
- The Chicago Bears announced safety Jordan Lucas has opted out of the 2020 season. The reserve defensive back spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs. The Bears also announced the activation of three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive end John Jenkins, running back Artavis Pierce and tight end Eric Saubert.
- The New York Jets released wide receiver Quincy Enunwa and officially placed linebacker C.J. Mosley on the reserve/opt-out list. Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season and all but one game in 2019 because of neck injuries.'
- The Denver Broncos activated offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson from the PUP list and guard Netane Muti from the NFI list.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers waived defensive back Arrion Springs after he was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated linebacker Jerome Baker off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed running back Malcolm Perry on the list. They were also awarded cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off waivers from the Colts.
- The Detroit Lions activated tight end Isaac Nauta from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler, per the transaction wire.
- The Green Bay Packers have put long snapper Hunter Bradley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.