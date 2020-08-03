Jets release oft-injured wide receiver Quincy Enunwa

Quincy Enunwa's once-promising career with the Jets is over.

New York released the receiver Monday, the team announced.

A 2014 sixth-round pick of the John Idzik-assembled Jets, Enunwa rose to prominence in 2016, catching 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns. After missing all of 2017 with a neck injury that required surgery, Enunwa was limited to 11 games in 2018, but the Jets still felt confident enough in his future to hand him a four-year, $36 million extension in late December 2018.

Enunwa played just one game under that extension before his release Monday.

Enunwa's history of neck injuries ultimately ended his time with the Jets and continues to threaten his future on the football field. The receiver was already ineligible to play in 2020 after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in May with the same neck injury that cost him all but one game of the 2019 season.