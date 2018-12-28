Quincy Enunwa signs four-year, $36M Jets extension

The New York Jets signed Quincy Enunwa to a four-year, $36 million contract extension on Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Jetsalso confirmed the signing.
"I knew when I got here that I wanted to be a Jet for a very long time," Enunwa said, per the team's official website. "Now, I'll get my opportunity and it feels really good."
Enunwa caught 38 passes for 449 yards and scored a touchdown in 11 games this season after missing the entire 2017 season because of a neck injury he suffered in training camp. An ankle injury that has kept him out the last two games also will sideline him for Sunday's season finale against the New England Patriots.
"Quincy is a key part of our foundation, and we are thrilled that this contract will keep him here for years to come," general manager Mike Maccagnan said in a statement.
"I'm excited for the future and for some more big plays," Enunwa said. "And I think there is a lot in store for us as a team."