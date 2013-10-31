Pittsburgh's Tom Savage still struggling with consistency

He started 10 games as a true freshman and threw for 2,211 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he completed only 52.3 percent of his passes. Savage began the 2010 season as the starter but lost his job early that fall to lightly regarded true freshman Chas Dodd. Savage transferred to Arizona and sat out the 2011 season under NCAA rules. But he left after Rich Rodriguez took over as Arizona's coach in late 2011 because he was ill-suited for Rodriguez's version of the spread. Savage transferred to Pitt and again sat out as a transfer last season.