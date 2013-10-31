Pittsburgh's Tom Savage still struggling with consistency

Published: Oct 31, 2013 at 02:28 AM
tom-savage-103113-ts.jpg

Pittsburgh senior Tom Savage had one of the best games for a quarterback this season when the Panthers beat Duke 58-55 on Sept. 21. He threw for 424 yards and six touchdowns that day; the six touchdowns are tied for the most any quarterback has thrown this season.

NFL Media draft analyst Gil Brandt said watching tape of Savage in that game conjured memories of Troy Aikman.

But Savage has struggled since that performance, throwing just five TD passes in the ensuing four games. In addition, he averaged just 171.3 yards in those contests and completed only 54.8 percent of his passes. For the season, he has thrown for 1,546 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and completed 59.3 percent of his passes. He has completed fewer than 47 percent of his passes in two games and fewer than 54 percent in three contests.

Savage leads Pitt (4-3) against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets' secondary has been shaky this season, and four quarterbacks have completed at least 69 percent of their attempts against Tech this season.

Savage (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) is a fifth-year senior, but this is just his second full season as a starter. He was a consensus national top-15 quarterback prospect in the 2009 recruiting class, the same one that included players such as Matt Barkley, Tajh Boyd, AJ McCarron and Zach Mettenberger. Savage, from Philadelphia, signed with Rutgers and was seen as a recruiting coup.

He started 10 games as a true freshman and threw for 2,211 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he completed only 52.3 percent of his passes. Savage began the 2010 season as the starter but lost his job early that fall to lightly regarded true freshman Chas Dodd. Savage transferred to Arizona and sat out the 2011 season under NCAA rules. But he left after Rich Rodriguez took over as Arizona's coach in late 2011 because he was ill-suited for Rodriguez's version of the spread. Savage transferred to Pitt and again sat out as a transfer last season.

Savage has a strong arm, but decision-making and accuracy were problems at Rutgers, and they remain so. He lacks mobility and hasn't been helped by a revamped Pitt offensive line.

In addition, his overall lack of playing time has stunted his growth as a quarterback. Yes, he's a fifth-year senior -- but he's really not a fifth-year guy in terms of experience. Quarterback coach Brooks Bollinger talked about that with reporters this week.

"I think he's really worked to know when to get the ball out of his hand, to know when he has time to read it out and understand the situation in the game," said Bollinger, who played six seasons at quarterback in the NFL and is in his second season at Pitt.

Bollinger also said he has noticed a sense of urgency with Savage: "When you get [older], you realize you don't have that many opportunities to strap it up."

Savage's uneven play mirrors that of most of the other draftable senior quarterbacks in the ACC. Savage is one of 10 senior starters at the position in the league. Only Florida State (Jameis Winston), Georgia Tech (Vad Lee), Syracuse (Terrel Hunt) and Virginia (David Watford) start non-seniors at the position.

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he hasn't studied Savage in-depth, but he has looked over some of the league's other seniors.

"I've been disappointed in [Miami's Stephen] Morris, [North Carolina's Bryn] Renner and [Virginia Tech's Logan] Thomas," Jeremiah said. "Decision-making is a major concern for all three guys. I was disappointed in [Clemson starter Tajh] Boyd's performance against FSU, but he was impressive when I saw him live against Georgia. I don't think his stock has fallen that much."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE