Pittsburgh RB James Conner out for season with injury

The Los Angeles Times reported that UCLA defensive end Eddie Vanderdoes would miss the season with a knee injury after making eight tackles in a season-opening win over Virginia. BYU quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year, and Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was lost for the year on Saturday as well. The Tigers' leading receiver last year, Williams has a small fracture in his neck when he ran into a goal post on a pass route in the end zone. CU coach Dabo Swinney said the injury is season-ending but not career-ending, according to the Greenville News.