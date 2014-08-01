Pittsburgh CB Titus Howard suspended for season

Pittsburgh cornerback Titus Howard will sit out the 2014 season on suspension for disciplinary reasons.
The move was announced by head coach Paul Chryst, and removes a projected starter from the Panthers' lineup just four weeks before the team opens the season against visiting Delaware on Aug. 30.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Howard will be permitted to practice and participate in other team activities during the suspension. That likely means a season on the scout team for Howard, helping the Panthers' first-team offense prepare for its upcoming opponent during game weeks. Howard made 21 tackles for Pittsburgh last year as a freshman. His absence will open an opportunity for junior Trenton Coles, according to the report. Coles made just nine tackles last year.
Pittsburgh's pass defense ranked 44th in the nation last year, allowing 218 yards per game.