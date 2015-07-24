Pitt's Tyler Boyd placed on probation following DUI charge

It's not yet known if Tyler Boyd will miss any games after he was charged with DUI in June, but Pittsburgh's star wide receiver received a legal outcome Friday that was more definitive: 12 months of probation and an order to take driver safety classes from a judge.
"Tyler has taken responsibility and hopefully has learned from this," Boyd's attorney Dan Konieczka said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Boyd (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has piled up 2,435 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons and is expected to again be one of the top receivers in the nation this fall. He is also a prolific return specialist and averaged better than 10 yards per punt return last season.
Boyd will also surrender his driver's license for a 90-day suspension and was ordered to pay court costs as well. New Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi suspended Boyd after the incident but has since reinstated him to the team. However, that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be a penalty to pay when the season begins. Narduzzi indicated at the ACC Football Kickoff event earlier this week that disciplinary measures for Boyd could still be in play.
Boyd will be a true junior this fall and eligible for the 2016 NFL Draft if he chooses to apply for early entry.