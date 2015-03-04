Pitt's T.J. Clemmings gets look from OL coaches from four teams

Representatives from 10 NFL teams, including offensive line coaches from the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Rams, were present for Pittsburgh's pro day on Tuesday.
A total of eight players worked out indoors in a facility that the University of Pittsburgh football team shares with the Steelers. The most notable player at the event was offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings, a prospect projected by NFL Media experts to be a first-round choice in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Clemmings (6-foot-4 3/4, 310) had an exceptional positional workout, and stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the vertical jump and 20-yard short shuttle.
A possible priority free-agent pickup following the draft working out at Pitt's pro day was tight end Manasseh Garner (6-2, 234). Garner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 and 4.77 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. He had a 20-yard short shuttle time of 4.60 seconds and a time of 7.12 seconds in the three-cone drill. He had 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Garner looked good catching the ball, with just one drop during the positional workout.