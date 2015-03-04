Pitt's T.J. Clemmings gets look from OL coaches from four teams

A possible priority free-agent pickup following the draft working out at Pitt's pro day was tight end Manasseh Garner (6-2, 234). Garner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 and 4.77 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. He had a 20-yard short shuttle time of 4.60 seconds and a time of 7.12 seconds in the three-cone drill. He had 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Garner looked good catching the ball, with just one drop during the positional workout.