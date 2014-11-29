Pitt's James Conner, Miami's Duke Johnson set school records

The game itself didn't mean all that much -- though Pitt did become bowl-eligible by beating Miami 35-23 -- but running backs for each team set notable school records.
Pitt sophomore James Conner rushed for two touchdowns, giving him 24 for the season. The record of 22 had been held by Tony Dorsett, when he was a senior and the Heisman winner in 1976. In addition, Conner increased his ACC single-season touchdown record.
Conner also rushed for 75 yards, giving him 1,675 for the season, which leads the ACC.
Meanwhile, Miami junior Duke Johnson ran for 89 yards, pushing his season total to 1,520 and his career total to a school-record 3,387 yards. The previous record-holder was Ottis Anderson, who totaled 3,331 from 1975-78. Johnson has rushed for at least 88 yards in each game this season and has had six 100-yard games.
Miami, which lost its last three games, finishes 6-6; the Hurricanes have lost at least four games in nine consecutive seasons and at least six games six times in that span.
