Pitt QB Tom Savage sacked seven times by Virginia Tech in loss

Savage began the 2010 season as the starter but lost his job early that fall to lightly regarded true freshman Chas Dodd. Savage finished with 521 passing yards and transferred to Arizona after the season. He sat out the 2011 season under NCAA rules, then left after Rich Rodriguez took over as Arizona's coach following that fall because he was ill-suited for Rodriguez's version of the spread. Savage transferred to Pitt and again sat out as a transfer last season. Now a fifth-year senior, this is his final college go-round.