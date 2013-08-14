Pitt Panthers coach Paul Chryst names Tom Savage starting QB

Savage has a strong arm, but decision-making and accuracy were big problems at Rutgers. He does have some solid weapons with the Panthers; senior Devin Street is one of the best wide receivers in the ACC, and sophomore J.P. Holtz and junior Manasseh Garner could be the best tight end duo in the league. But Pitt's running game is a concern, and Savage, who is not mobile, will be playing behind a line that has three new starters, including both tackles.