Pipeline to the Pros: Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent

The outlook: Despite dealing with reduced scholarships due to the NCAA sanctions from the Reggie Bush scandal, the Trojans remain one of the top feeder programs to the NFL. USC has had more first-round selections than any other school in NFL history, and five former Trojans have been selected with the draft's top pick. Thus, it is certainly not a surprise that NFL executives regularly descend on the Coliseum to check out some of the top players in college football. This season, scouts will cast their eyes on Williams and Agholor to see if they're ready to make their mark at the next level. Additionally, scouts will have a chance to look at one of the best young safeties in college football in Cravens. With coach Steve Sarkisian killing it on the recruiting trail, reeling in a top-10 class that features a number of blue-chip talents, the Trojans are firmly entrenched as one of the marquee programs in college football.