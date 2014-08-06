Pipeline to the Pros: Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent

The outlook: The Rebels' lofty ranking on this list might come as a surprise, but Hugh Freeze's impressive work on the recruiting trail has put Ole Miss squarely on the radar of scouts looking for blue-chip talent. The Rebels have assembled a collection of five-star players on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense with Treadwell and Tunsil paying immediate dividends as freshmen. Nkemdiche has also shown flashes of living up to the hype as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2013 class. With the Rebels poised to dominate the NFL draft the next few years, it's time to view Ole Miss as a viable contender in the SEC West.