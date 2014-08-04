Pipeline to the Pros: Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent

The outlook: Coach Charlie Strong inherits a talented roster chock full of NFL-caliber players, even though the Longhorns failed to produce a single draft pick in 2014. NFL scouts are well aware of prospects like Reed and CB Quandre Diggs, but evaluators I've spoken to are intrigued by the potential of RBs Malcolm Brown and Johnathan Gray as workhorse runners. Although the Longhorns should rank higher on the list based on their recruiting success, the loss of a few blue-chip prospects to suspensions, dismissals and transfers have weakened a roster that would rank as one of college football's best squads on paper.